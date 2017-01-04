Aylesbury to become one of three new garden towns

The government will announce 14 new villages of between 1,500 and 10,000 homes each today as part of an attempt to ease the housing shortage.New garden towns will be established in Aylesbury, Taunton and Harlow & Gilston in Essex.A garden town is a development of more than 10,000 homes.The garden villages will be distinct communities, rather than suburbs or extensions of existing built-up areas.The plans are expected to create a series of new communities with green spaces, good transport links and high quality affordable homes to help tackle the country’s housing crisis.The villages and towns will be built on the outskirts of existing towns and cities and are meant to relieve the housing pressure in the area while being self-sustaining in terms of employment and facilities.A £6m fund is being set up for preparatory work on the sites.Together with the seven garden towns already announced, the 17 settlements have the combined potential to provide nearly 200,000 homes.AVDC will work closely with a range of partners to deliver the garden towns programme including central government agencies, Buckinghamshire County Council, the two Local Enterprise Partnerships, developers and town and parish councils.The British government has given its approval for the building of 14 new “garden villages” across England to ease the pressure on the housing market by providing almost 50,000 new homes.”New communities not only deliver homes, they also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies”.Gavin Barwell MP, Minister of State for Housing and Planning, said: “I am impressed by the strength of local leadership and commitment to transformational change that your expression of interest shows”.Homes are already being built in Aylesbury, Taunton, Bicester and Didcot in Oxfordshire, Basingstoke in Hampshire, Ebbsfleet in Kent, and north Northamptonshire.North Cheshire, near Handforth, Cheshire.