Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Market Share, Trends And Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025 BY Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global bacterial vaginosis drugs market is set to grow at a CAGR of 2.9 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The microflora imbalance due to the substitution of hydrogen peroxide producing Lactobacilli sp., with that of harmful bacterial species such as G.vaginalis, Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma causes bacterial vaginosis. It is very important to understand that few women experience the infection for a longer period of time and some for a transient period. The whiff test is used for the diagnosis of bacterial vaginosis which is asymptomatic in most cases. The recent approval of SPL7013 an astrodimer sodium is used for the treatment of recurring bacterial vaginosis due to is antiviral properties. Secnidazole (Solosec) is set to replace metronidazole as a single dose to be taken once in day orally. The granules are sprinkled over yogurt, pudding or apple sauce and consumed within 30 minutes without chewing the granules.

Metronidazole and clindamycin are prescribed by physicians globally as the first line of treatment in bacterial vaginosis. The dominance of antibiotics is backed by a reason that the generic antibiotics available are both oral and topical formulations at affordable prices. Normal pH retention gels will highlight quick acceptance owing to its nontoxicity and immediate symptomatic relief.

Dominance of North America in the bacterial vaginosis drugs market has been related to the rising prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in non-white women due to unsafe sex, and poor lifestyle such as binge drinking and incessant cigarette smoking. The presence of established generic market for antibiotic drugs, and lack of knowledge regarding self hygiene will project an impressive growth for bacterial drugs market in Asia Pacific.

The bacterial vaginosis drugs market includes major players such as Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Symbiomix Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi Aventis, Starpharma Holdings Limited and Perrigo Company Plc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in women from 18-44 years age group

In the near future product pipeline will address problems such as antibiotic resistance and recurrence of bacterial vaginosis

Recently FDA approved drug formulations such as Solosec and VivaGel that will drive the bacterial vaginosis drugs market

