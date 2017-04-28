Biometrics System Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast To 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Biometric Systems Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 19% during 2015-2022. The report segments the global biometric systems market on the basis of authentication type, functions, applications and geography.

The report titled Global Biometric Systems market forecast, 2015-2022 (by authentication type, functions, applications and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report available global Biometric Systems Market Forecast, 2015-2022 (by authentication type, functions, applications and geography)

The rising focus of the governments to develop smart security solutions are the major opportunities for the growth of biometrics market. Increased demand for security systems has marked the significant growth in the biometric technology market. Moreover, the demand for biometric systems has grown rapidly in both public and private sector applications such as government, consumer electronics, and home security and so on are boosting the market growth. Also the adoption of cloud technologies to manage the database of biometric systems are creating huge opportunity. This will ultimately help the manufacturers to reduce the cost of biometric systems.

However, the adoption is certainly growing at slower pace due to raising concern for various security issues and privacy intrusions by implementation of these technologies. The report discusses various case studies covering the security concerns with biometric systems. Also high cost of biometric devices is restraining the adoption for home security which is a major challenge for the market. However, companies are making efforts to reduce the cost of these systems.

The report covers the major players in the biometrics systems market such as Safran SA, NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Suprema Inc., Cross Match Technologies , Fulcrum Biometrics, Thales SA, Bio-Key International Inc., Precise Biometrics AB, and Secunet Security Networks AF and so on. These companies are majorly focusing integrating their services with cloud technologies to provide more secure solutions.

Scope of the report

1. GLOBALBIOMETRIC SYSTEMS MARKET by authentication type 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1. GLOBAL Single-Factor Authentication MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2. GLOBAL Fingerprint Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.3. GLOBAL IRIS Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.4. GLOBAL Palm Print Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.5. GLOBAL Face Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.6. GLOBAL Vein Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.7. GLOBAL Signature Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.8. GLOBAL Voice Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.9. GLOBAL Multi-Factor Recognition MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.10. GLOBAL other biometric technologies MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2. GLOBAL BIOMETRIC SYSTEMS MARKET by function 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.1. GLOBAL contact biometrics MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.2. GLOBAL Non-Contact Biometrics MARKET 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3. GLOBAL BIOMETRIC SYSTEMS MARKET by Application 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.1. Global Government Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.2. Global Military & Defense Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.3. Global Healthcare Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.4. Global Banking & Finance Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.5. Global Consumer Electronics Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.6. Global Security Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.7. Global Home Security Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.8. Global Commercial Security Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.9. Global Travel & Immigration Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.10. Global Others Applications of biometric market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)North America

4. GLOBAL BIOMETRIC SYSTEMS MARKET, regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Latin America

5. Company profiles

5.1. Safran SA

5.2. NEC Corporation

5.3. 3M Cogent, Inc.

5.4. Fujitsu Ltd.

5.5. Suprema Inc.

5.6. Bio-Key International, Inc.

5.7. Precise Biometrics Ab

5.8. Secunet Security Networks Ag

5.9. Thales SA

5.10. Cross Match Technologies

5.11. Fulcrum Biometrics

