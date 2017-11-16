Butyric Acid Market 2017 to 2025 – Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

Report Description:

Butyric Acid Market was calculated to be USD 153.6 million and is projected to reach USD 329.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report Here: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/butyric-acid-market-size

The major factors driving the market growth of butyric acid are rising demand from various end user industries, ban on consumption of antibiotics in animal feed in some countries. However, unpleasant smell of butyric acid is the major factor inhibiting the market growth. Rising demand of renewable butyric acid from food and flavors industries can provide huge market potential over the coming years.

By application, rising demand from animal feed segment is influencing the overall market growth. In 2014, it accounted 40% share of the total market and projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is also one of the fastest growing market. The second biggest application segment is the chemicals intermediate at 23.4% in terms of value in 2014. However, pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness average growth rates during the forecast period.

Browse the Complete Report at: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/butyric-acid-market-size

By geography, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2025. India and China are the two major contributors towards the market growth. It is due to rising demand for meat, and food & flavors, increasing concerns for animal care. Asia Pacific was followed by North America and accounted for 30% share of the market in 2014 in terms of value. The market volume of butyric acid is comparatively low in the RoW region.

Some of the major players present in this market are Oxea Gmbh, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding Ab, Blue Marble Biomaterials, Llc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., Ltd.

Download Free Request Sample: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/41481

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Approach Adopted

1.3.5 Key Points

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Butyric Acid Market

Chapter 3 Introduction

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Supply Chain

3.7 Porter’s five force analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.5 Degree of competition

Chapter 4 Global Butyric Acid Market, Application Analysis

4.1 Global Butyric Acid Market, by application type

4.2 Animal Feed

4.2.1 Global butyric acid demand animal feed application, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

4.3 Chemical Intermediate

4.3.1 Global butyric acid demand from chemical intermediate application, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

4.4 Food and Flavors

4.4.1 Global butyric acid demand from food and flavors application, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

4.5 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.1 Global butyric acid demand from pharmaceuticals application, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Global butyric acid demand from others applications, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

Latest Reports:

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/home-energy-management-systems-hems-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/biopsy-devices-industry-report

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/human-machine-interface-hmi-market

About – Acute Market Reports:

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us:

Name: Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation: Sales Manager

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: http://www.acutemarketreports.com