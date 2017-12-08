EMI Shielding Materials Market 2017 to 2025 – Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

EMI Shielding Materials Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, EMI shielding materials market was valued at US$ 5.38 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach around US$ 8.35 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

EMI can cause temporary disorders, system failure, and data losses to the electronic devices, systems, and equipment’s. . EMI shielding materials keeps devices safe from the damage triggered by the EMI. Fast development of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and GPS along with the growing demand for EMI shielding materials in various other applications is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

Among components, the conductive coatings segment was the dominating segment in 2016 and is also projected to be the largest segment in the forecast period, due to their wide use in plastic industry, further growth in the plastic industry will drives the demand for conductive coats. Metal net shields is also the lucrative component segment, plays an important role of protecting one component from another component inside a device. For instance, in a smartphone a metallic guard protects electronics from its cellular transmitter. Radiation guards in smartphone helps to decrease the radio frequency energy. Automobiles have numerous superior technologies such as touchscreen infotainment system, on-board navigation system, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), topography response system, in-vehicle communication systems, V2X technology, and wireless phone chargers have electromagnetic interference, these creates a risk for the electric circuitry in automotive application, thus creating the opportunities for EMI shielding materials to grow in this sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to increase in demand of consumer electronic goods such as home appliances, tablets, and smartphones; along with development of advanced cellular infrastructure. Increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive sector and demand for electric vehicles will drive EMI shielding material market in Asia Pacific. North America is also the largest market for EMI shielding material market, followed by Europe. Due to the rapidly growing infrastructure development activities in telecom sector is driving the EMI shielding material market in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the EMI shielding material market include 3M Company, Chomerics, ETS-Lindgren Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., Laird PLC., Leader Tech, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., RTP Company (U.S.), Schaffner Holding AG, and Tech-Etch, Inc.

