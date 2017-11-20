Enterprise Video Conferencing Market Is Estimated To Expand with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2023: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Enterprise Video Conferencing (On-premise, Cloud-based and Managed Services) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global enterprise video conferencing market was valued at US$ 2,491.0 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2023.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/enterprise-video-conferencing-market

Market Insights:

With the rising globalization of business organizations worldwide, need for flexible, scalable and cost effective communication techniques has grown substantially since the past few years. In order to sustain in the ever-rising competition globally, business organizations continuously seek reliable and cost-effective collaboration systems for enabling better communication and decision making. Enterprise video conferencing refers to video communication designed specifically for the corporate enterprises. These solutions offer better scalability and reliability so as to enable better team collaboration and decision making.

By far, the corporate enterprises are the largest consumers of video conferencing solutions. Video conferencing becomes a viable solution for organizations to organize online conference thereby eliminating the costs related to travel and accommodation. Consequently, many organizations have already adopted video conferencing solutions for cost-reduction and effective collaboration among their teams. Likewise, enterprise video conferencing acts as a boon for business entities having multiple geographical locations requiring frequent collaboration.

Video conferencing solutions are available both; on-premise set-up as well as cloud-based. The vendors also offer managed solutions with an intent of delivering more feasible and cost-effective solution to consumers. With the rising shift towards BYOD (bring your own device) concept, corporate enterprises are increasingly turning towards cloud-based video conferencing solutions. This helps the enterprise communicate with their employees irrespective of their location. As a result, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift towards cloud-based solutions due to their low costs as compared to the on-premise deployment.

Competitive Insights:

The global enterprise video conferencing market is highly consolidated in nature with few major players accounting for more than 60% of the total market revenue. Major companies dominating the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Some of the other prominent players in the market are ZTE Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Vidyo, Inc. and Avaya, Inc.

The enterprise video conferencing market is largely technology driven and hence highly competitive in nature. Thus, most of these players focus on offering viable, scalable and cost-effective solutions in order to sustain in the market. As a part of providing advanced solutions, enterprise video conferencing vendors focus on delivering cloud-based and high quality video services.

Key Trends:

Shift towards cloud-based enterprise video conferencing solutions

Providing application specific video conferencing solutions for enterprises

Introduction of high quality enterprise video conferencing solutions comprising HD video service

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/enterprise-video-conferencing-market

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Who we are

Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals.

Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa.

Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE,

CA 95103, United States

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com