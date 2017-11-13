Fats (Oils and Fats) Market 2017 to 2021 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

Solid Fats (Oils and Fats) Market in Saudi Arabia – Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Solid Fats market in Saudi Arabia.

Solid Fats – includes lard, shortening and compound cooking fats (CCFs), EXCLUDING BUTTER.

Solid Fats market in Saudi Arabia registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.37% during the period 2011 to 2016 with a sales value of SAR 687.73 Million in 2016, an increase of 1.49% over 2015. The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Solid Fats and its variants Compound Cooking Fats (CCF), Ghee, Lard, Other Solid Fats, Shortening.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2013 to 2016, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Saudi Arabia’s Solid Fats (Oils and Fats) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope – Overall Solid Fats (Oils and Fats) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2021.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2013-2016. Reasons to buy – Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Solid Fats (Oils and Fats) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

– Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

– Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

– Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.