Full Body Scanners Market 2017 to 2025 – Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

Full Body Scanners Market (By Technology – Millimeter Wave Scanners and Backscatter X-ray Scanners; By Application – Airports and Transportation Terminal and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the global full body scanners market was valued at US$ 198.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights
Rising security threats and growing concerns pertaining to public safety have led to the increasing adoption of numerous advanced technologies related to physical security. Full body scanners have offered a viable solution to various security agencies to effectively scan and detect harmful objects on people with minimal requirement of physical contact. Factors such as growing anguish among commuters towards physical pat downs coupled with technological advancements in imaging technologies have led to the growth in the full body scanners market. Most of the major airports especially in the developed economies have deployed full body scanners in order to effectively ensure public safety. In addition, full body scanners have been witnessing increasing adoption in various other applications such as correctional facilities, courthouses and government facilities, among others.
Competitive Insights:
The global full body scanners market is fairly consolidated with a limited number of full body scanner providers operating across the world. Some of the leading providers in the full body scanners market include Smiths Group Plc., Rapiscan Systems, Adani Systems, Inc., L3 Security & Detection Systems, Westminster International Ltd, Iscon Imaging, Millivision Technologies, OD Security, Nuctech Company Limited and Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.
Key Trends:
– Increasing investments towards physical security at airports and other transportation terminals
– Rising adoption of millimeter wave scanners on account of its benefits over backscatter X-ray scanners
