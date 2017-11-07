Fumaric Acid Market Size, Share, Dynamic Research, Insights, Regional Outlook And Forecasts 2017 to 2025 – Acute Market Reports

Fumaric Acid Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the demand for fumaric acid is anticipated to witness high demand due to increase in use of processed food in the developed and developing region. Changing food patterns of people according to their busy lifestyle has driven the market for processed foods, thereby leading to high demand for fumaric acid in the market.

Fumaric acid is a nonhygroscopic, colorless and odorless crystalline powder which is produced synthetically and naturally occurs in plants. Human skin has a natural tendency of producing fumaric acid on exposure to sunlight. Naturally, fumaric acid is found in bolete mushrooms, lichens and moss. It is known to play an integral part in plant’s life. Fumaric acid is the known to be the strongest organic acid in sourness and titratable acidity. When fumaric acid is used as an additive in food, the hydrophobic nature of acid imparts long lasting and persistent sourness to it. It is also responsible in lowering the pH with minimal added sourness in products with pH greater than. Production of fumaric acid by fermentation process has lowered its cost to make it an inviting raw material in the chemical and other industries.

Fumaric acid is used in the production of drinks, medicines, animal feed, food, cleansing agents, printing inks, unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, etc. The major application of fumaric acid is in food and beverages industry. It is been used in the food industry since 1946. It is now used in corn and wheat tortillas, rye breads and sour dough’s, neutraceuticals and drinks, gelatin desserts among others. According to a research in food, fumaric acid is proved to improve quality of food and reduce the costs of many food and beverage products.

Therefore, food and beverage industry is the major application sector driving the growth of global fumaric acid market. Unsaturated polyester resin is the second largest application of fumaric acid in the market. Fumaric acid is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins which further are used in the manufacture of automobiles. Therefore, growing demand for unsaturated polyesters from the automobile industry has driven the growth of global fumaric acid market in 2015. Other applications such as printing inks, paper sizing, animal feed and cleansing agents are also projected to fuel demand for fumaric acid during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Empirical Phase

1.4.2 Phase II – Analytical Phase h

1.4.3 Phase III – Dissemination Phase

1.4.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Fumaric Acid Market

2.2 Global Fumaric Acid Market Market, By Application

2.3 Global Fumaric Acid Market Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 AshImprovement Technology

7.2 Bartek Ingredients

7.3 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd

7.4 Dastech International Inc.

7.5 Fuso Chemicals

7.6 Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

7.7 Polynt S.P.A.

7.8 Prinova LLC

7.9 Thirumalai Chemicals

7.10 Tianjin Bohai Chemicals.

