Germany AC-DC Power Supply Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Germany AC-DC Power Supply Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2022,” the AC/DC power supply market in Germany was valued at US$ 763.1 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 1,020.8 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2023. AC/DC power supplies refer to electronic devices that supplies DC power to an electrical load using AC electrical energy. The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the presence of huge electronics and communication industry in Germany. Anticipated consistent growth across the sector is estimated to result into robust demand for related to electronic components in the coming years. In addition, rapidly rising LED lamps market here is another major factor supporting the market growth. Further, consistent market growth is supported by the steady decline in electronic components and expansion of adjacent markets such as information technology (IT) and internet of things (IoT). Nevertheless, uncertain nature of IT, communication as well as electronics industry is a major challenge for the market players.

As of 2015, the overall AC/DC power supply market in Germany is dominated by the embedded AC/DC power supply segment. The segment contributed to a market share, in terms of revenue, of over 55% in 2015. The embedded AC/DC power supply segment is predicted to expand with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of embedded AC-DC power supplies in Germany is strongly influenced by emerging applications such as LED lighting, Power over Ethernet and rising demand for appliances in the country.

The overall AC/DC power supply market was led by the consumer electronics segment, as of 2015. The consumer electronics segment accounted for a market share of over 34.0% in 2015. Owing to the huge and consistent electronics industry here, the segment is estimated to retain its dominant position in the country throughout the forecast period. The segment is followed by the industrial equipment and communication segments. Lighting solutions segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for solid-state lighting solutions represents a huge potential market for embedded power supplies market in the Germany. Benefits of LED lights such as higher cost saving benefits and energy efficiency are increasing the consumption of LEDs in the country.

Germany AC/DC power supply market too is remarkably fragmented in nature. This is majorly due to expansion of international players (majorly from Asia Pacific) into the promising electronics industry of Germany. Some of the leading players identified in the AC/DC power supply market include Delta Electronics, Inc., Lite-On Technology, Power Innovation GmbH, PULS GmbH and MTM Power. Other major players operating in the Germany market are Camtec Power Supplies, FSP Group, Salcomp Plc., FuG Elektronik and others.

