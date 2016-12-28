Global Aquafeed Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Aquafeed Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12.1% from 2015 to 2022 and by consumption value and expected to reach $170.33 billion by 2022 with global aquaculture (Aquafeed) additive market is expected to reach $1.28 billion by 2022. The Global Aquafeed market is segmented into micro-markets, based on the share of each additive (by product,), animal species (by application), and by geographical region. The report on Global Aquafeed market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global aquafeed market is increasing with factors such as growth of the global aquaculture industry and growing demand for fish for human consumption is anticipated to drive demand for fed fish species, which in turn is expected to push forward aquafeed market growth over the forecast period. In the past decade there is growing expectation for aquaculture to meet the shortfall of aquatic products and to cater to the growing demand of the increasing population. This industry is driven by the increase in the fish meat consumption which is due to the boom in the world population. China is responsible for most of the growth that is happening in the Asia-Pacific region. There is a clear trend towards the development and implementation of safety and quality standards. Growing demand for fish and fish oil products owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega 3 is further expected to expand aquaculture activities, consequently fuelling the demand for aquafeed. Several factors such as high raw material cost and widespread occurrence of diseases in Aquaculture Industry are impeding the market growth of aquafeed.

On the basis of segment the carp is the largest segment of the market, accounting for over 26% of global aquafeed demand presently. In addition, demand for aquafeed in carps is expected to be the highest over the forecast period. Carps are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and offer high sources of protein that are low in fat.

The key players in the Global Aquafeed Market include Alltech Inc, Biomar A/S, Cargill Inc., Aller Aqua A/S, Cermaq ASA, Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Biomin Holding GmbH, Skretting, EWOS, De Heus and Nutriad International.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Global Aquafeed market by products 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1. Amino acids

1.2. Antibiotics

1.3. Vitamins

1.4. Feed acidifiers

1.5. Others

Global Aquafeed market by material 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.1. Carp

2.2. Mollusks

2.3. Salmon

2.4. Crustaceans

2.5. Tilapia

2.6. Catfish

2.7. Others

Global Aquafeed market, regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

Competitive Landscape

4.1. Addcon Group GmbH

4.2. Aller Aqua A/S

4.3. Alltech Inc.

4.4. Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

4.5. Avanti Feeds Ltd.

4.6. BASF SE

4.7. Beneo GmbH

4.8. Biomar A/S

4.9. Cargill

4.10. Cermaq ASA

4.11. DSM

4.12. De Heus

4.13. Dibaq a.s.

4.14. Evonik Industries

4.15. InVivo NSA

4.16. Norel Animal Nutrition

4.17. Novus International Inc.

4.18. Nutriad International

4.19. Ridley Corporation

4.20. Skretting

