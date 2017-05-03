Global Blood Testing Technology Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast to 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Blood Testing Technology Marketis expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.5% during 2015-2022. The segmentation of global blood testing technology market is based on technology, product and service, end userand geography. The report on Global Blood Testing Technology Market Forecast, 2015-2022 (by technology, product and service, end user and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Rise in patient population and growing healthcare centers are booming the global blood testing technology market.

Increasing diseases such as thyroids, genetic disorder, viral, HIV, cancer are increasing the need for blood testing. Growing healthcare centers are also driving the market largely;Point of care testing offers rapid diagnostics and delivers results in short time. Although huge capital requirement for initial set up acts as a restrain to the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global blood testing technology market by technology, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Blood testing market by volume( number of test conducted)

1.1.1 Transcription Mediated Amplification

1.1.2 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.2. Enzyme Linked Immunosarbent Assay (ELISA)

1.2.1 Rapid test card method

1.2.2 1st generation (ELISA)

1.2.3 2nd generation (ELISA)

1.2.4 3rd generation (ELISA)

1.2.5 4th generation (ELISA)

1.3. Next generation sequencing (NGS)

1.4. Western blot assay

2. Global blood testing technology market by product and service, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Instruments

2.1.1 Rental Purchase

2.1.2 Outright Purchase

2.2. Reagents

2.2.1ELISA

2.2.1.1 Immunosorbent

2.2.1.2 Controls

2.2.1.3 Conjugate (Antibody conjugated enzyme)

2.2.1.4 Substrate (Substrate of enzymes)

2.2.1.5 Sample dilutes and wash solution

2.3. Software and Service

3. Global blood testing technology market by end user , 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Blood banks

3.2. Hospital

4. Global blood testing technologymarket by, regional outlook, 2012-2022(in $billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Row

5. Company profiles

5.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.2. Beckman Coulter

5.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

5.4. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc

5.5. Siemens Healthcare

5.6. Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.7. Biomerieux

5.8. Abbott Laboratories

5.9. Grifols

5.10. Roche Diagnostics

5.11. Baxter International

5.12. Novartis Diagnostics

5.13. Trinity Biotech and Alere, Inc

5.14. Meridian Bioscience , Inc

5.15. Cepheid Corporation

