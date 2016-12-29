Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $9.2 billion by 2022. The global corrosion inhibitor market is segmented on the basis of industry applications and geography. The report on Global corrosion inhibitor market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global corrosion inhibitor market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge adoption of its applications such as power generation, oil and gas refinery, pulp and paper, metal and mining, chemical processing, desalination plant and so on. The increasing demand for global corrosion inhibitor market products such as non toxic corrosion inhibitors are major driver for the market.

Global corrosion inhibitor market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. The global rise in adoption of corrosion inhibitor products are expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. The launch of new products is expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. Ashland Inc, Arkema, Air products and chemical, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE are the leading companies in the global corrosion inhibitor market. Product launches, expansion and partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the Report

1. Global corrosion inhibitor market by application 2012- 2022

1.1. Power Generation market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Oil & Gas Refinery market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Pulp & Paper market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Metal & Mining market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5. Chemical Processing market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.6. Desalination Plant market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.7. Other Applications market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global corrosion inhibitor market by functionality 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Passivating Inhibitors market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Cathodic Inhibitors market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.3. Oxygen Scavengers market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.4. Precipitation Inhibitors market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.5. Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global corrosion inhibitor market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. ASHLAND INC

4.2. ARKEMA

4.3. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICAL

4.4. AKZO NOBEL NV

4.5. ANTICORROSION PROTECTIVE SYSTEMS LLC

4.6. BASF SE

4.7. CHAMPION TECHNOLOGIES INC

4.8. CHEMTREAT INC

4.9. CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC

4.10. CORTEC CORPORATION

4.11. DOW CHEMICAL

4.12. GE WATER AND PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES,

4.13. HALOX INC

4.14. HENKEL AG& CO

4.15. INSITUFORM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

