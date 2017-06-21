Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Research Size, Shares, Strategies, Trend, Growth And Forecasts Worldwide 2017 – Acute Market Reports

In this report, the United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

UBE Group

Kishida Kagaku

Kowa Company

Chaoyang chemical

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Tongling Jintai Chemical

Shandong flying

Carcol Chemical

Liaoyang Best Group

Lixing Chemical

Liaoning Huifu Chemical

Chongqing Changfeng

Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Battery Grade Diethyl Carbonate

Pharmaceutical Grade Diethyl Carbonate

Industrial Grade Diethyl Carbonate

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) for each application, including

Electrolytes

Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides

Synthetic Fibres and Resins

Others

1 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8)

1.2 Classification of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Battery Grade Diethyl Carbonate

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Diethyl Carbonate

1.2.5 Industrial Grade Diethyl Carbonate

1.3 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Electrolytes

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides

1.3.4 Synthetic Fibres and Resins

1.3.5 Others

1.4 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 UBE Group

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 UBE Group Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Kishida Kagaku

6.2.2 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Kishida Kagaku Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Kowa Company

6.3.2 Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) (CAS 105-58-8) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

