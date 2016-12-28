Global Epoxy Resins Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, Global Epoxy Resins Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.23% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $9.97 billion by 2022. The global epoxy resins market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. The report on Global Epoxy Resins Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

There are many factors which are leading to the growth of the market such as growth in the end use industries such as aerospace, electrical & electronic, marine coatings, transportation, composites and decorative powder coatings, laminates especially in the Asia pacific market. Other properties of epoxy resins which work in its favor are the special properties of epoxy resins such as high thermal stability, moisture resistivity, mechanical strength, and adhesion. These properties of epoxy resins make it suitable for end user segments such as jewelry, insulators, laminates and industrial applications. Rigorous research and development activities are performed in the field which are creating new opportunities for the industrial applications. Other factors leading to the growth of the market are growth in demand from the coating industry and growth in the demand of epoxy-resins based composites.

Some of the factors acting as restraint for the epoxy resin industry are high cost of the raw materials and increasing popularity of alternative resins.

Scope of the report

Global epoxy resins market by application 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Paints & Coatings

1.2. Wind Turbine

1.3. Composites

1.4. Construction

1.5. Electrical & Electronics

1.6. Adhesives

1.7. Other Applications

Global surfactants regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Middle East & Africa

2.5. Central & South America

Competitive Landscape

3.1. 3m Company

3.2. Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) LTD.

3.3. BASF SE

3.4. Benson polymer limited

3.5. Chang Chun Plastics Co. LTD.

3.6. Fibre tech composite private limited

3.7. Fibrex construction chemicals private limited

3.8. Huntsman Corporation

3.9. K. H. Enterprises

3.10. Kukdo Chemical Co. LTD.

3.11. Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

3.12. Mr. Bond polychem

3.13. Nama Chemcials

3.14. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

3.15. Noble corporation

3.16. Paarichem resources

3.17. Roto polymers and chemicals

3.18. Sinopec Baling Co.

3.19. The Dow Chemcial Company

3.20. Triveni chemicals

