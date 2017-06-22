Global Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market 2017 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

In this report, the United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Avantium Technologies

Satachem

Synbias

Carbone Scientific Tokyo Chemical Industry

V & V Pharma Industries

Chemsky

Good Scents Company

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dehydration of Hexose Derivatives

Oxidation of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

Catalytic Conversions of Various Furan Derivatives

Biological Conversion of HMF

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) for each application, including

ChemicalsPET, Polyamides, Polyester Polyols and Others

Pharmaceuticals

Scientific Research

1 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)

1.2 Classification of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Dehydration of Hexose Derivatives

1.2.4 Oxidation of 2,5-Disubstituted Furans

1.2.5 Catalytic Conversions of Various Furan Derivatives

1.2.6 Biological Conversion of HMF

1.3 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 ChemicalsPET, Polyamides, Polyester Polyols and Others

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Scientific Research

1.4 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Avantium Technologies

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Avantium Technologies Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Satachem

6.2.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Satachem Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Synbias

6.3.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Synbias Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Carbone Scientific Tokyo Chemical Industry

6.4.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Carbone Scientific Tokyo Chemical Industry Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 V & V Pharma Industries

6.5.2 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 V & V Pharma Industries Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Chemsky

7 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

