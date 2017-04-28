Global Global Microspheres Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast To 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Microspheres Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12.8% during 2012-2022. The global microspheres market is segmented on the basis of application, type, raw material and geography. The report on global microspheres market forecast, 2012-2022 (application, type, raw material and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

There are many factors leading to the growth of the market such as rising demand for efficiency, superior structural properties and reusability & recyclability. Modernization and development of infrastructure is one of the key driver for the growth of the microspheres market. Along with these there are many opportunities which can make the future market of the microspheres even more promising such as untapped economic regions and the various emerging applications of microspheres are expected to be a promising step for the market growth.

Some of the features acting as the restraint for the market are huge investments required for research and development purpose, fluctuating raw material prices and lack of quality control. One of the major restrain in microspheres market is to get approval from FDA and other Biosafety Organizations for their products.

Some of the companies of the microspheres market are Akzo Nobel Expancel, Aveka Manufacturing Inc., 3M Company, MO SCI Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Luminex Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Potters industries LLC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, and others.

Scope of the report

1. Global Microspheres market by application, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Medical technology

1.2. Paints and coatings

1.3. Oil and Gas

1.4. Aerospace

1.5. Construction Composites

1.6. Biotechnology and Life Science

1.7. Personal care and Cosmetics

1.8. Automotive

2. Global Microspheresmarket by type, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Hollow Glass Microspheres

2.2. Solid Glass Microspheres

2.3. Hollow Polymer Microspheres

2.4. Solid Polymer Microspheres

2.5. Hollow Ceramic Microspheres

2.6. Solid Ceramic Microspheres

2.7. Magnetic Microspheres

2.8. Metal and Metal-Coated Microspheres

2.9. Paramagnetic Microspheres

3. Global Microspheresmarket by raw material, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Polymer Microspheres

3.2. Fly Ash(Cenospheres) Microspheres

3.3. GlassMicrospheres

3.4. MetallicMicrospheres

3.5. CeramicMicrospheres

4. Global microspheres market, regional outlook, 2012-2022(in $billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Latin America

5. Company profiles

5.1. AkzoNobel Expancel

5.2. Aveka Manufacturing Inc.

5.3. 3M Company

5.4. Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd

5.5. Luminex Corporation

5.6. Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

5.7. Trelleborg AB

5.8. Potters Industries LLC

5.9. MO SCI Corporation

5.10. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

5.11. Sigmund Linder GMBH

5.12. Merit Medical Systems Inc.

5.13. Spirig Pharma AG

5.14. Celonova Biosciences Inc.

5.15. Evonik Industries AG

5.16. Bangs Laboratories Inc.

5.17. Induchem AG

5.18. Sirtex Medical Inc.

5.19. Sunjin chemical

5.20. Poraver

