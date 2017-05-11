Global Hot Forging Press Market 2017 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

In this report, the United States Hot Forging Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Hot Forging Press in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Hot Forging Press market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Hot Forging Press sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SMS group

Ajax Manufacturing Company

Sumitomo

Komatsu

J&H Press Co., Ltd

KURIMOTO, LTD

NHI

China National Erzhong Group Co.

Yangzhou Metalforming Machine Group Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Yiyou Metal Forming Machinery

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Station Hot Die Forging

Multi Station Hot Die Forging

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Hot Forging Press for each application, including

Automobile

Aviation

Mining Machinery

Petroleum Machinery

Hardware Tools

Other

1 Hot Forging Press Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot Forging Press

1.2 Classification of Hot Forging Press by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Hot Forging Press Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Hot Forging Press Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Single Station Hot Die Forging

1.2.4 Multi Station Hot Die Forging

1.3 United States Hot Forging Press Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Hot Forging Press Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aviation

1.3.4 Mining Machinery

1.3.5 Petroleum Machinery

1.3.6 Hardware Tools

1.3.7 Other

1.4 United States Hot Forging Press Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Hot Forging Press Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Hot Forging Press Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Hot Forging Press Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Hot Forging Press Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Hot Forging Press Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Hot Forging Press Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Hot Forging Press Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Hot Forging Press (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Hot Forging Press Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Hot Forging Press Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Hot Forging Press Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Hot Forging Press Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Hot Forging Press Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Hot Forging Press Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Hot Forging Press Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Hot Forging Press Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Hot Forging Press Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Hot Forging Press Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Hot Forging Press Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Hot Forging Press Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Hot Forging Press Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Hot Forging Press Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Hot Forging Press Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Hot Forging Press Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Hot Forging Press Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Hot Forging Press Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Hot Forging Press Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Hot Forging Press Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Hot Forging Press Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Hot Forging Press Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Hot Forging Press Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 SMS group

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Hot Forging Press Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 SMS group Hot Forging Press Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Ajax Manufacturing Company

6.2.2 Hot Forging Press Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Ajax Manufacturing Company Hot Forging Press Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Sumitomo

6.3.2 Hot Forging Press Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

7 Hot Forging Press Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Hot Forging Press Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

