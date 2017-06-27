Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Research Size, Shares, Strategies, Trend, Growth And Forecasts Worldwide 2022 – Acute Market Reports

“Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market (Public Safety (Military & Defense, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Emergency & Medical Services (EMS)), Transportation, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction and Other Verticals) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 the land mobile radio systems market was valued at US$ 10.8 Bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$ 25.74 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast 2015 to 2022.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/land-mobile-radio-lmr-systems-market

MarketInsights

Land mobile radio systems, sometimes referred as private land mobile radios or public land mobile radios are communications system used by terrestrial users while on foot (portable land mobile radio) or in vehicles (mobile land mobile radio). Examples include tow-way radios and walkie talkies. Generally, these systems are deployed independently, but can also be connected to other stationary systems such as cellular networks or public switched telephone network (PSTN). Land mobile radios increasingly find applications in military and first responder agencies including police department, fire rescue department, emergency and medical service providers, disaster preparedness organizations, and other home security organizations. The advancements in technology, resulting in a gradual shift from analog to digital communication has expanded application base of land mobile radio systems beyond military and public safety agencies into corporate and enterprise users.

Competitive Insights

The global land mobile radio systems market is highly consolidated and concentrated across different vertical markets, especially public safety and military. The top four manufacturers accounted for over 60 percent of the global market revenue share in 2014. Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group S.A., and JVC Kenwood Corporation are identified as the leading land mobile radio system manufacturers while other players including Cassadian Communications, Inc. (Airbus DS Communications, Inc.), Relm Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, Nokia Networks B.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tait Radio Communications have been marked as promising and emerging players in the land mobile radio industry. Developing LTE-integrated land mobile radio systems/units is expected to be the future market strategy for the players in the market

Key Trends

• Shift from Analog Land Mobile Radio Systems to Digital Land Mobile Radio Systems

• Escalating Demand for Portable Land Mobile Radio Units

• Compliance with Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) and Project25 Standard”

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/ict-market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Industry Snapshot

3. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key LMR System Manufacturers

4. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market By Type, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Pac-Man Analysis

4.2. Hand Portable

4.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

5. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)

5.1. Pac-Man Analysis

5.2. Analog

5.3. Digital

6. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Tornado Analysis

6.2. Public Safety

6.3. Transportation

6.4. Utilities

6.5. Oil and Gas

6.6. Mining

6.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/land-mobile-radio-lmr-systems-market

7. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis

7.2.2. Hand Portable

7.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

7.3. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis

7.3.2. Analog

7.3.3. Digital

7.4. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

7.4.1. Tornado Analysis

7.4.2. Public Safety

7.4.3. Transportation

7.4.4. Utilities

7.4.5. Oil and Gas

7.4.6. Mining

7.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

7.5. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Country 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.2. Rest of North America

8. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis

8.2.2. Hand Portable

8.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

8.3. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis

8.3.2. Analog

8.3.3. Digital

8.4. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Bn)

8.4.1. Tornado Analysis

8.4.2. Public Safety

Latest Reports :

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-hand-anatomical-model-market-share-size-growth-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-by-acute-market-reports_117960.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-electric-vehicle-charging-services-market-size-share-trends-growth-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2017-acute-market-reports_117976.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/new-research-global-fish-sauce-market-size-share-dynamic-research-insights-regional-outlook-and-forecasts-2017-acute-market-reports_117968.html

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com

Our Blog :- http://www.pdfdevices.com/