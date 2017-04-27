Global Medical Robotics Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12% By 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Medical Robotics Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $xx billion by 2022. The global Medical robotics is segmented on the basis of types, application and geography. The report on global Medical robotics forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global Medical robotics is expected to grow exponentially due to growing number of application in number of regions such as surgeries, hospitals and pharmacy, special education and others etc. The increasing demand for Medical robots in various sectors is the reason for its tremendous growth.

The global market for medical robotics is driven by strong need for errorless healthcare services. Healthcare robotics provide minimally invasive surgery options, less errors in prescriptions leading to less death caused by prescription errors. It saves time by multitasking and reducing human endeavor, thereby reducing the over cost production.

The research and development has been accelerated and in the coming future the healthcare robotics would be explored more, globally. Various companies, institutes and universities have been investing in research and development to come up with innovative technologies. Even the government and private players have been funding in the research and development for the upcoming technologies. Funding from the private ventures and government enables the market to invest in the research projects.

Although, there are many drivers of the field but still there exists certain restraints which are proving to be hurdle for the market growth some of them are prevalence of high cost of procedure and instruments and lack of proper reimbursements policy.

Presently, North America and Europe holds the largest market share of the field i.e. more than 72% of the market total. Followed by Asia pacific, Some of the major market players listed in the report are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Accuracy Inc., Mazor Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., and others.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Global Medical Robotics Systems 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1. Global Surgical Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.1. Global Laparoscopy Robotic Systems 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.2. Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.3. Global Neurosurgical Robotic Systems 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1.4. Global Steerable Robotic Catheters 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2. Global Rehabilitation Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.1. Global Therapeutic Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.2. Global Assistive Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.3. Global Prosthetics 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.4. Global Orthotics 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2.5. Global Exoskeleton Robotic Systems 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.3. Global Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.4. Global Hospital and Pharmacy Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.4.1. Global Pharmacy Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.4.2. Global IV Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.4.3. Global Telemedicine Robots 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.5. Global Others 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

Global Medical Robotics Market By APPLICATION 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

2.1. Global Laparoscopy 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

2.2. Global Orthopedics 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

2.3. Global Neurology 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

2.4. Global Special Education 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

2.5. Global Other Applications 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

Global Medical robots industry regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

Competitive Landscape INTUITIVE SURGICAL ACCURAY INC RIDLEY CORPORATION MAKO SURGICAL CORP MAZOR ROBOTICS HANSEN MEDICAL TITAN MEDICAL INC HEALTH ROBOTICS ABBOT DIAGNOSTICS AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES AURORA BIOMED INC ROCHE HOLDING AG SIEMENS HEALTHCARE BIOTEK INSTRUMENTS INC BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC CAREFUSION KIRBY LESTER AESYNT INC. IROBOT CORPORATION REWALK ROBOTICS

