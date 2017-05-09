Global Medical tourism Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2016-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Medical tourism Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period 2016-2022.The medical tourism market will grow around $37billion by 2022. The segmentation of global medical tourism market is based upon type of treatment and geography. The report global medical tourism market forecast2016-2022 (by type of treatment and geography) provides a detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report global medical tourism market forecast2016-2022 (by type of treatment and geography) report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/medical-tourism-market

Medical tourism is a direct result in globalization of healthcare industry. According to the Medical Tourism Association, a global non-profit organization, it was calculated that approximately 2.2 million Americans travelled to various other destinations in 2014 to get medical services and this number is projected to grow higher in the near future. The rising number of uninsured residents in under developed countries and increased demand for cosmetic surgery is expected to further boost the market growth in the future. There is a developing opportunity for Asian and Middle Eastern countries that are serving to the healthcare requirements as of developed countries like the U.S, Canada, and European countries. Various factors such as medical specializations, portability of health insurance, geographic proximity, and reputation of the country are some of the key reasons that forces the patient to move to another destination for the purpose of receiving medical treatments. However, factors such as problem in follow-up care, undesirable medical malpractices, and other such reasons could restrain the growth of the market.

Most of the countries are planning to leverage medical tourism as a key strategy to drive the additional growth in their healthcare services and tourism industry. By reassuring its presence in the medical tourism market, a country can trigger its economic growth and create various new employment opportunities; and, result in growth of the global market. Subsequently, the medical tourism industry around the world is increasingly expanding and is expected to have a significant growth in the near future. The global medical tourism industry was estimated to have a market value of around $12.5 billion in 2015, and it is likelyto grow to $37 billion by the year 2022.

For Same Category Reports Visit Here: http://www.briskinsights.com/category/healthcare-market

Scope of the Report

1. Global Medical Tourism Market byTreatment Type 2016-2022 ($ Million)

1.1. Cardiovascular treatment

1.2. Orthopedic treatment

1.3. Neurological treatment

1.4. Cancer treatment

1.5. Fertility treatment

1.6. Other general treatments

2. Global Medical Tourism MarketRegional Outlook2016-2022($Million)

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

3.2. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

3.3. Asian Heart Institute

3.4. Barbados Fertility Centre

3.5. Bumrungrad International Hospital

3.6. Fortis Healthcare Limited

3.7. Infectious Diseases Partners Pte Ltd

3.8. KPJ Healthcare Berha

3.9. Min-Sheng General Hospital

3.10. NTT Medical Center Tokyo

3.11. Prince Court Medical Centre

3.12. Raffles Medical Group

3.13. Samitivej Public Company Limited

3.14. Seoul National University Hospital

3.15. UZ Leuven (University Hospitals Leuven)

Download Sample Here : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/288

About Us :

Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies.

Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information. Our Research and data analysis is an efficient and cost-effective way of providing robust market analysis and can yield highly valuable intelligence relating to consumers, competitors and markets.

Contact Us :

Jennifer Smith

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane

Nottingham

NG1 6DQ

United Kingdom

Phone : +448081890034 (UK)

Email : sales@briskinsights.com

Website : http://www.briskinsights.com/