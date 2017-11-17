Global Metrology Services Market to Exceed US$ 985.0 Mn by 2023: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Metrology Services Market (By End-use Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Electronics and Electrical, Aerospace, Energy and Power, and Other End-use Applications), By Product (Coordinate Measuring Machines (Articulated Arm Machines, Gantry Machines, Bridge Machines, and Horizontal Arm Machines), and Optical Digitizers and Scanners (3D Laser Scanners and Trackers, and White Light Scanners) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global metrology services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2023, exceeding US$ 985.0 Mn by 2023.

Product Insights:

In simpler terms, metrology is a field of science concerned with both practical and theoretical aspects of measurement. Metrology solutions enable manufacturers to enhance and improve their manufacturing processes by allowing detailed inspection and measurements of every element involved. The rising trend towards precise engineering and complete automation in manufacturing units has been a massive boost to the market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The global metrology services market is moderately concentrated. The top four players account for the lions share in the global metrology service market. Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw Plc., and Mitutoyo Corporation are identified as the leading metrology services providers worldwide. Other players including Nikon Metrology Inc., Danish Micro Engineering A/S, Optical Gaging Products Inc., Trescal SA, Optical Metrological Services, Faro Technologies, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., and GE Measurement & Control Solutions Inc. among others have been marked as promising and emerging players in the global metrology services market. Inorganic expansion through strategic partnerships and acquisitions are pushing the market towards consolidation. Strategic acquisitions and mergers have helped these established players to expand their product offerings and remain competitive in the market.

Key Trends:

Revival of the industrial manufacturing sector post economic slowdown

Growing demand for portable metrology solutions

Stringent regulations and standards for medical devices are pushing demand for metrology services in the healthcare segment

Innovations in laser-based 3 dimensional metrology

Growing preference for ODS metrology solutions over CMM solutions, especially in aerospace and automotive applications, where the need for precision, accuracy, and reliability is high

