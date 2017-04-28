Global Ophthalmic Devices Market size, Trends and Forecast To 2022 – Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.5% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $34.7billion by 2022. The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented on the basis of solutions type, by service type, by data center type and geography. The report on Global Ophthalmic Devices Market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market. The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market is expected to grow exponentially due to rise in incidence of various ocular disorders, &technological advancement. Rise in geriatric population and rising demand for improved diagnostic and surgical technologies are creating huge scope for the market. Additionally, rising in healthcare expenditure, increasing eye disorders leading to blindness and visual impairment is expected to create opportunity for the global ophthalmic devices market. Active lifestyle has increased the number of patients undergoing surgery which acts as an opportunity for Global Ophthalmic Devices.

Global ophthalmic devices market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. Rise in adoption of global ophthalmic devices by surgical devices such as cataract surgical devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices and vitreoretinal surgery devices are major drivers for the global ophthalmic devices market. Alcon Inc., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Essilor International S.A., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Haag Streit AG, Nidek Co. Ltd. are the key market players. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global OPHTHALMIC DEVICESMarketby surgery devices2012- 2022

1.1. Global Cataract Surgery DevicesMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market 2012-2022 ($billion)

Global OPHTHALMIC DEVICESMarket, By diagnostic and monitoring equipment

2.1. Global Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.3. Global Fundus Camera Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.4. Global Ophthalmoscopes Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.5. Global Retinoscope Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.6. Global Wavefront Aberroemters Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.7. Global Corneal Topographers Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.8. Global Autorefractors/Phoropter Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.9. Global Keratometers Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.10. Global Pachymeter Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.11. Global Specular Microscope Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.12. Global Perimeters/ Visual Field Analysers Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.13. Global Biometers Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.14. Global Slit Lamps Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.15. Global Tonometers Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

Global OPHTHALMIC DEVICESMarket, By vision care 2012-2022( $ billion)

3.1. Global Contact LensMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.2. Global SpectaclesMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

