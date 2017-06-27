Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market 2022 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

“Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market (Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehousing/Distribution, Entertainment, and Other End-use (Field Services, Government, Transportation, etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022, the POS terminals market was valued at US$ 40.20 Bn in 2014, and is expected to reach US$ 103.20 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

A Point of Sale (POS) is a mechanized alternative for a cash register with the ability to record and track customer orders, process debit/credit cards, connect to other systems in network, and control inventory across geographically dispersed locations. The POS terminal market has witnessed a significant change and expansion with the advancements in technology leading to the growth of alternative POS solutions including Android POS and SaaS-based POS terminals. The POS terminals are moving towards digital format, with electronic signature capture and e-mailed receipts enabling paper free transactions. The introduction of chip-embedded payment solutions and personal identification number (PIN) is expected to minimize the security concerns pertaining to data theft, further expanding the POS terminals market.

Competitive Insights:

The global POS terminals/systems market is highly fragmented across vertical markets, compelling resellers to understand the distinct differences from segment to segment. Ingenico S.A., Verifone Systems, Inc., and PAX Technology Ltd are the leading POS terminal vendors in the global POS terminals market. Other players including Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hewlett Packard, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd NCR Corporation and MICROS Systems, Inc. have been identified as promising and emerging players in the POS terminals industry.

Key Trends:

• Shift from Hard Currency Transactions to Cashless Transactions

• Mobility Revolution

• Growing adoption of SaaS-based and Android POS systems

• Opportunity to Add Value and Loyalty Options”

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global POS Terminals Market

2.2 Global POS Terminals Market, By Product Type, 2014

2.3 Global POS Terminals Market, By End-use

2.4 Global POS Terminals Market, By Component

2.5 Global POS Terminals Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1 Steady Shift from Hard Currency Transactions to Cashless Transactions

3.2.2 Mobility Revolution

3.2.3 Cloud-based and Android POS Systems

3.2.4 Opportunity to Add Value and Loyalty Options

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Compliance with EMV Regulation to Create Replacement Demand

3.3.2 Increased Adoption of Credit and Debit Cards Fuelling Market Growth

3.3.3 Growing Demand for Mobile POS Terminals to Drive Market Growth

3.3.4 Enhanced Features and Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to Drive Demand in SMBs

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Data Breaches Inhibiting the Widespread Adoption of POS Terminals

3.4.2 Lack of Standard Platform

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Competitive Analysis

3.7.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Chapter 4 Global POS Terminals Market Analysis, By Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pac-Man Analysis

4.3 Fixed POS Terminals

4.3.1 Global Fixed Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

4.4 Mobile POS Terminals

4.4.1 Global Mobile Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

Chapter 5 Global POS Terminals Market Analysis, By Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pac-Man Analysis

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Hardware Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

5.4 Software

5.4.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Software Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)(Y-o-Y %)

Chapter 6 Global POS Terminals Market Analysis, By End-use

6.1 Overview

6.2 Tornado Analysis

6.3 Restaurants

6.3.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Restaurants, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn)(Y-o-Y %)

6.4 Hospitality

6.4.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Hospitality Application, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Healthcare Applications, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.6 Retail

6.6.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Retail, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.7 Warehouse/Distribution

6.7.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Warehouse/Distribution Applications, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.8 Entertainment

6.8.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Entertainment, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.9 Others (Transportation, Government, etc.)

6.9.1 Global Point-Of-Sales (POS) Terminals Market Revenue and Growth for Other Application, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

