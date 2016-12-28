Global Probiotic Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Probiotic Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $35 billion by 2022. The global probiotic market is segmented on the basis of industry applications and geography. The report on Global Probiotic Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global probiotic market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge adoption of probiotic products. The increasing demand for probiotic products such as food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed are major driver for the adoption of probiotic products. Probiotic products enable the consumer to fight against diseases and the probiotic therapies enable them to recover quickly.

Probiotic market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. The global rise in adoption of probiotic products are expected to create huge scope for Probiotic market. The launch of new products by probiotic companies are expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Groupe Danone, Nestlé SA, Dupont De Nemours and Company is the leading companies in the global probiotic market.

The major players profiled in the report include Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lifeway Foods Incorporation, Biogaia AB, Probi AB, Probiotics International Limited, Nebraska Cultures Incorporation and so on. Mergers and acquisition, product launches, expansion and partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global probiotic market by application 2012-2022

1.1. Food and beverage market

1.1.1. Food & beverage by product

1.1.2. Dairy

1.1.3. Bakery & confectionary

1.1.4. Dry food products

1.1.5. Non-dairy beverages

1.1.6. Meat

1.1.7. Cereals

1.2. Dietary supplements

1.3. Animal feed

2. Global probiotic market by ingredient 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Bacteria market

2.1.1. Lactobacilli market

2.1.1.1. Lactobacillus Acidophilus

2.1.1.2. Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

2.1.1.3. Lactobacillus Casei

2.1.1.4. Lactobacillus Reuteri

2.1.2. Bifidobacteria market

2.2. Yeast market

3. Global probiotic market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Biogaia AB

4.2. CHR. Hansen Holding A/S Nestle SA

4.3. Culturelle

4.4. Dr. Ohhira Probiotics

4.5. E. I. Dupont De Nemours And Company

4.6. Groupe Danone

4.7. Jarrow

4.8. Lifeway Foods Incorporation

4.9. Nebraska Cultures Incorporation

4.10. Probi AB

4.11. Probiotics International Limited

4.12. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

