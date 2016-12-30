Global Renewable Energy Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Renewable Energy Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $XX billion by 2022. The global Renewable Energy market is segmented on the basis of types, end user applications and geography. The report on global Renewable Energy market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Globally the need for renewable energy as an alternate to fossil based power and fuels sources is gaining popularity. Recent environment seminars and debates have been discussing on how renewable energy sources could be viable and cost effective source of power. There are already companies and governments which have installed wind energy power station, solar power stations. Hydro power has been there for ages and has effectively decreased the usage of thermal power stations. Bio fuels and cells are also being developed to power devices and machines. It can be assumed that in coming decade renewable energy could be more feasible and easily available.

The segments include biofuels, wind energy, geothermal, solar photovoltaic cells, and hydro power. Hydropower has the largest market segment amongst all renewable energy types.

However, there are many restraints which are holding the market growth which includes high implementation cost, low awareness amongst the masses and these energy sources are still secondary source of power.

Presently, Europe produces highest renewable energy followed by North America. Asia Pacific will have the highest market growth which is contributed by high growth in Indian, Chinese and Japanese energy market.

Some of the major market players listed in the report are Suzlon energy, Siemens AG, GE energy, First Solar Inc. Enercon GmBH and others.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

1. Global renewable energy market by type 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1. Global Bio Fuels Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.2. Global Hydro Electric Power Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.3. Global Geothermal Energy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.4. Global Solar Photovoltaic Cells Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

1.5. Global Wind Energy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2. Global renewable energy market by end user 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.1. Global Power Generation Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.2. Global Industries Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.3. Global Automobile Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.4. Global Home Renewable Energy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

2.5. Global Other renewable Energy Market 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

3. Global renewable energy industry regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

4.2. AVENTINE RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC.

4.3. COSAN SA INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO

4.4. ENTE NAZIONALE PER L’ENERGIA ELETTRICA SPA)

4.5. ENERCON GMBH

4.6. GE ENERGY

4.7. HYDRO-QUEBEC

4.8. JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

4.9. MAGMA ENERGY CORP.

4.10. NHPC LTD

4.11. Q-CELLS SE

4.12. RAM POWER CORP.

4.13. TRINA SOLAR LTD

4.14. RUSHYDRO OAO

4.15. SATLUJ JAL VIDYUT NIGAM LTD

4.16. SUZLON ENERGY LTD.

4.17. VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S

4.18. U.S. GEOTERMAL INC.

4.19. SIEMENS AG

