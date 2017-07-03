Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market 2022 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market (Smart Refrigerators, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens and Others (Kettles, Smart Cooktops, Scales etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 the global smart kitchen appliances market was valued at US$ 526.9 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 23.4% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

Market Insights

Smart kitchen appliances are the subset of the overall smart appliances industry. These are premium kitchen appliances designed for optimum efficiency and high performance. Smart kitchen appliances are equipped with different sensing devices and remote connectivity. Thus, these devices can also be operated from remote location using smartphones. Users’ smartphones are installed with the relative application so as to enable the appliance and smartphone communication.

The most significant factor fueling the smart kitchen appliances market growth is the increasing advancements in the home appliances sector. With growing sensor technology, more intelligent and energy efficient appliances are flourishing in the market. Thus, the smart kitchen appliances is a highly technology driven market. Apart from advancing technology, the market is also complemented by the growing smart grids market. Smart kitchen appliances is among the most important components of the smart grid ecosystem since it enables two-way communication.

Another major factor fueling the market growth is the rising discretionary income of the consumers worldwide. Due to availability of the high-tech appliances coupled with increased discretionary income, consumers are now increasing shifting towards high-end appliances. Thus, the market is expected to witness strong growth especially in regions having high discretionary income of the people.

Competitive Insights:

The global smart kitchen appliances market is largely technology driven. Thus, the market is highly competitive in nature. Major players operating in the market include Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc. and others. These players compete on the basis of new product development incorporating more advanced features. Thus, companies having larger and sophisticated product line gain a competitive advantage over other players in the market. Further, the market comprises large number of regional players competing to develop innovative products. Consequently, global players face significant competition from the regional players across the globe.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/materials-market

Key Trends:

• Development of more sophisticated connected smart appliances

• Expansion through partnerships, joint ventures and acquisition

• Targeting emerging and promising market such as India and China having huge consumer base

• Providing a complete product line of smart appliances”

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

2.2 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product, 2014

2.3 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Application, 2014

2.4 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Smart Kitchen Appliances Industry – PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Chapter 4 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis, By Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tornado Analysis

4.3 Smart Refrigerators

4.3.1 Global Smart Refrigerators Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Smart Dishwashers

4.4.1 Global Smart Dishwashers Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Smart Ovens

4.5.1 Global Smart Ovens Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.6 Others (Kettles, Smart Cooktops, Scales etc.)

4.6.1 Global Others (Kettles, Smart Cooktops, Scales etc.) Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pac-man Analysis

5.3 Residential

5.3.1 Global Residential Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

5.4 Commercial

5.4.1 Global Commercial Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

Chapter 6 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 SRC Analysis

Latest Reports :

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-hand-anatomical-model-market-share-size-growth-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-by-acute-market-reports_117960.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-electric-vehicle-charging-services-market-size-share-trends-growth-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2017-acute-market-reports_117976.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/new-research-global-fish-sauce-market-size-share-dynamic-research-insights-regional-outlook-and-forecasts-2017-acute-market-reports_117968.html

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com

Our Blog :- http://www.pdfdevices.com/