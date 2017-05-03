Global Spirometer Market Size, Shares, Strategies And Forecasts to 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Spirometers Market is expected to grow at a remarkable the CAGR during 2015-2022. The segmentation of global spirometers market is based on product, technology, application, end users and geography. The report on global spirometers market forecast, 2015-2022 (product, technology, application, end users and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report available global spirometers market forecast, 2015-2022 (product, technology, application, end users and geography) report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/spirometer-market

The growth and demand of the global spirometers market is very high in developed and developing countries.The major drivers which accelerate the market are the rising aging population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and advancement of technology in the field of respiratory care devices. The increase in number of cases for diseases such as asthma and multiple sclerosis and chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes are increasing the market of spirometers. It has been witnessed that more than 15 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2014 worldwide, among which more than half of these i.e., approx. 8 million cancer cases were diagnosed in economically developing countries. It has been observed that more than 8.2 million deaths were caused due to the cancer cases worldwide. The lungs cancer is the most common type of cancer among men globally. It was reported that in 2014, more than 1.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed among men worldwide. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer cases among women both in developed and developing countries. It was observed that more than 1.7 million new breast cancer cases among women were diagnosed worldwide in 2014. Due to increasing cancer cases the demand for diagnostics is increased worldwide which in turn automatically is accelerating the market of spirometers globally.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

1. GLOBAL SPIROMETERS MARKET BY PRODUCT 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

1.1. Table-Top Spirometer

1.2. Hand-Held Spirometer

1.3. Desktop (PC) Spirometer

2. GLOBAL SPIROMETERS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

2.1. Volume Measurement Spirometer

2.2. Flow Measurement Spirometer

2.3. Peak Flow Meter

3. GLOBAL SPIROMETERS MARKET BY APPLICATION 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

3.1. Diagnostic

3.2. Therapeutic

4. GLOBAL SPIROMETERS MARKET BY END USERS 2012 – 2022 ($ BILLION)

4.1. Hospital

4.2. Clinic

4.3. Homecare

5. PEDIATRIC MEDICINES MARKET REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2012-2022 ($ BILLION)

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Middle East & Africa

5.5. Central & South America

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. CareFusion

6.2. Cosmed

6.3. Futuremed

6.4. Jones Medical Instrument Company

6.5. Medical International Research

6.6. MGC Diagnostics Corporation

6.7. Midmark Corp.

6.8. NDD Medical Technologies, Inc.

6.9. Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.10. Philips Healthcare

6.11. Schiller

6.12. Smiths Medical ASD, Inc.

6.13. Vitalograph

6.14. Welch Allyn

6.15. Miami-Luken, Inc.

About Us:

Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies.

Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information. Our Research and data analysis is an efficient and cost-effective way of providing robust market analysis and can yield highly valuable intelligence relating to consumers, competitors and markets.

Contact Us:

Jennifer Smith

Office 1094

109 Vernon House, Friar Lane, Nottingham, NG1 6DQ

United Kingdom

Phone: +448081890034 (UK)

Email: sales@briskinsights.com

Website: http://www.briskinsights.com/