Global Web Content Filtering Market Research Size, Shares, Strategies, Trend, Growth And Forecasts Worldwide 2022 – Acute Market Reports

“Web Content Filtering Market (Business Organizations, Schools and Institutions, Government and Federal Agencies, and Other End-users (Personal Laptops, Mobile Phones) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022, the web content filtering market is witnessing healthy growth on account of the growing demand from business organizations, federal agencies, schools, and institutions.

While the proliferation of the Internet has introduced several benefits for both individuals and businesses, it has also brought fair number of challenges and threats along with it. The growing penetration of the Internet has increased perils posed by malware, spam, spoofing, phishing, spyware, unauthorized data breaches, and identity thefts among others. As a result, cyber security solutions including web content filters have been witnessing considerable growth in demand among corporate users. The prevailing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) at workplace and vulnerability to security perils and cyber attacks are driving deployment of end-point content filters.

On the other hand, business organizations face daunting challenge to manage the Internet usage and maintain employee productivity at workplace. The access to video on demand (VOD) websites such as iTunes, YouTube, Hulu, and Vudu among others is expected to result in higher data consumption, putting strain on the Internet connection. When employees have unlimited access to such luring content on the Internet, the dedicated network capacity becomes consumed by non-business related work.

In addition, escalating penetration of social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter coupled with the proliferation of Web 2.0 applications have made it rather simple for cyber criminals to get easy access to business servers, connected endpoints, and thereby spread malware and malicious content over enterprise networks. Web content filters allow business organizations to keep track of the websites accessed, highlighting need for investigation in case of personal browsing and increased web traffic. Thus, growing need for the optimum use of the dedicated network bandwidth has fuelled adoption of web content filtering solutions across corporate users.

Some of the leading and promising players in the web content filtering market include Websense, Inc. (the U.S.), Blue Coat, Inc. (the U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (Intel) (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (the U.S.), Symantec Corporation (the U.S.), and Trend Micro (Japan), ContentKeeper Technologies (Australia), Barracuda Networks, Inc (the U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (the U.S.), Bloxx, Ltd. (the U.K.), Zscaler, Inc. (the U.S.), and Kaspersky Lab (Russia).”

“Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

1.3.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Web Content Filtering Market

2.2 Global Web Content Filtering Market, By Filtering Technique, 2014 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global Web Content Filtering Market, By End-use Application, 2014 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Web Content Filtering Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Growing Concerns of Organizations and Agencies over Data Security and Employee Productivity

3.3.2 Growing Desire of Organizations to Curb Bandwidth Consumption

3.3.3 Government Legislations and Policies to Support Market Growth

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 Restricted use for Educational Purpose

3.4.2 High Cost and Installation Complexities

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Porters Five Force Analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3 Threat of Substitute Products

3.6.4 Degree of Competition

3.7 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.8 Competitive Landscape

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Chapter 4 Global Web Content Filtering Market Analysis, By Filtering Technique

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue, By Deployment, 2014 & 2022 (US$ Mn)

4.2 URL Filtering

4.2.1 Global URL Filtering Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.3 IP Filtering

4.3.1 IP Filtering Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.4 DNS (Domain Name System) Filtering

4.4.1 Global DNS Filtering Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Keyword Filtering

4.5.1 Global Keyword Filtering Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.6 File Type Filtering

4.6.1 Global File Type Filtering Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.7 Other Filtering Techniques (Image Filtering, Profile Filtering, etc.)

4.7.1 Global Other Web Content Filtering Techniques Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

Chapter 5 Global Web Content Filtering Market Analysis, By End-use Application

5.1 Market Analysis

5.1.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue, By End-Use Application, 2014 & 2022 (% Value)

5.2 Business Organizations

5.2.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue and Growth for Business Organizations, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

5.3 Schools and Institution

5.3.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue and Growth for School and Institution, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

5.4 Government and Federal Agencies

5.4.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue and Growth for Government and Federal Agencies, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

5.5 Other End-users (Personal Laptops, Mobile Phones, etc.)

5.5.1 Global Web Content Filtering Market Revenue and Growth for Other End-users, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

Chapter 6 North AmericaWeb Content Filtering Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Web Content Filtering Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North AmericaWeb Content Filtering Market Analysis, By Filtering Technique, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North AmericaWeb Content Filtering Market Analysis, By End-user, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North AmericaWeb Content Filtering Market Analysis, By Region, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 SRC Analysis

6.4.2 U.S.

6.4.2.1 U.S. Web Content Filtering Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

6.4.2.2 U.S.Web Content Filtering Market Analysis, By Filtering Technique, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2.3 U.S.Web Content Filtering Market Analysis, By End-user, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Rest of North America

6.4.3.1 Rest of North America Web Content Filtering Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.2 Rest of North AmericaWeb Content Filtering Market Analysis, By Filtering Technique, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.3 Rest of North AmericaWeb Content Filtering Market Analysis, By End-user, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

