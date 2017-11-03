Head-Up Display Market 2017 to 2025 – Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts: Acute Market Reports

Head-Up Display Market (HUD) (Defense and Commercial Aviation, Automotive, Sports) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 the head-up display market is expected to reach US$ 13.70 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Product Insights

Head-up Display (HUD) is a system that projects data/information either onto a windshield or a small transparent screen called combiner. Initially developed for defense aviation, Head-Up Displays now have applications in commercial aircrafts, civil aircrafts, automotives, and other professional applications. The technology enables aircrew, driver, and other profession users (ex- scuba divers) to get the necessary information and details without requiring them to look away from their usual viewpoints, thereby minimizing risk of potential accidents. In addition to the basic information and details (speed, alerts, etc.), head-up displays also offer navigation data and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) information.

Competitive Insights

The global head-up display market is highly consolidated with top 4 players collectively accounting for over half of the market revenue share. Manufacturers including Nippon Seiki (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan) are identified as the leading players in the global head-up display market. Although three out of the top five players are Japanese, their target market has predominantly been the developed markets (North America and Europe). Other active players in the market including Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), BAE Systems PLC (U.K.), Garmin (U.S.), Microvision (U.S.), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Thales Group (France) are categorized under promising and emerging players in the global head-up display market.

Key Trends:

• Growing demand from automotive segment

• Demand for low cost combiner projected displays

• Focus on tapping mid-size and basic model car segment

• Introduction of several augmented reality head-up display models

• Desire for smarter, safer, and interactive vehicles

• Declining HUD hardware prices

• Government regulations promoting vehicle safety

