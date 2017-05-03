Industrial Gas Market : Global Industry Information and Forecast 2016

As stated in a recently published information, theIndustrial Gas Marketis expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.1% during 2015-2022. The segmentation of global industrial gas market is based on Type, End user industries, manufacturingand Region. The information on Global industrial gas market Forecast, 2015-2022 (type, end user industries, manufacturing and region) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

TheGlobal industrial gas marketare expected to grow at a fair pace in 2015 it worth around $59.2 Billionand expected to grow around $86 billion till 2022. Industries such as transportation, food and beverages, metal fabrication and chemical are expected to grow in the coming future. Due to industrialization oil and petro chemical companies, metal manufacturing etc. company’s uses natural oil and gas products to fulfill their requirements, the natural gases were also used in food manufacturing industries to process, storage and supply chain of a products.

The urbanization also acts as a key to increase the consumptionof natural gases as peoples uses the gas for their domestic purpose, Growing population and industrialization in emerging economies are some of the major growth driving factors for the industrial gases market. Increasing demand of these gases from food and tobacco, paper, chemicals, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, construction and healthcare industry is further fuelling the market growth. Additionally, consolidation, strategic business alliances and concentric diversifications are some of the strategies adopted by major players, which is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period

Scope of the information

1. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GAS MARKET by type, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Hydrogen

1.2. Nitrogen

1.3. Oxygen

1.4. Argon

1.5. Carbon dioxide

1.6. Helium

1.7. Acetylene

2. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GAS MARKETby end user industries, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Chemical processing and petroleum refining

2.2. Metal manufacturing and fabrication

2.3. Food and beverages

2.4. Health care

2.5. Oil and others

3. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GAS MARKET by manufacturing, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Air separation technology

3.2. Hydrogen production technology

4. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GAS MARKET, regional outlook, 2012-2022(in $billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Rest of the world

5. Company profiles

5.1. Tri-Tech, see AirgasI

5.2. TexAir Welding Supply, see Airgas

5.3. Air Products and Chemicals Incorporated

5.4. Airgas Incorporated

5.5. Ajwaa Gases Emirates

5.6. AMCO-GAZ

5.7. Bangkok Industrial Gas

5.8. BOC India

5.9. Great Lakes Oxygen

5.10. GrupoInfraS

5.11. Iwatani International Corporation

5.12. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP

5.13. L’Air Liquide SA

5.14. Linde AG

5.15. Praxair Inc.

