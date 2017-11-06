Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D) Market 2017 to 2025 – Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025, the irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) drugs market was valued at USD 289.3 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 780.29 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.89% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Recent approvals for two new prescription drugs to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) have become the biggest phenomenon in the IBS-D drugs market. These approvals are viewed as breakthrough step in the long struggle to discover effective treatment for IBS-D.

Viberzi (eluxadoline) assists in controlling bowel contractions thus containing diarrhea, whereas Xifaxan (rifaximin) is an antibiotic that treats diarrhea by altering the gut flora. Xifaxan had been used off label for treating IBS-D, thus direct approval for treating IBS-D will lead to growth in demand for Xifaxan during the forecast period. Drugs such as loperamide will experience a slack in demand due to the introduction of the said novel drugs.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for IBS-D drugs. Higher awareness about the disease, expected prompt availability of the newly approved drugs, better reimbursement system and higher IBS prevalence are the prime factors that drive the IBS-D drugs market in North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for IBS-D drugs. It is estimated that Asia Pacific market will progress at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Japan with its largest pool of geriatric population and with the anticipated approval for Xifaxan in 2018 makes the country the largest national market in Asia Pacific region. In addition, it is also estimated that due to factors such as moderate purchasing power in the patient population, lower diagnosis rates and poor disease awareness will contribute to sustained demand for OTC IBS-D drugs in the region. Regions such as Latin America and MENA are believed to follow the trends in Europe and North America market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IBS-D Drugs Market Portaiture

2.2 IBS-D Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2017 Vs. 2022

2.3 IBS-D Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2017 (USD Mn)

2.4 IBS-D Drugs Market Share, by Geography, 2017 (Value %)

Chapter 3 IBS-D Drugs Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Introduction, Facts and Figures

3.1.1 Potential Patient Population

3.1.2 Prevalent Treatment Options for IBS-D

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Perpetual growth in IBS prevalence

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.2.1 Low diagnosis rate and insufficient effect of drugs

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Strong product pipeline

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.4 Competitive Analysis

3.4.1 Fractal Map Investigation

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Astellas Pharmaceuticals

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SCOT Analysis

7.2 Actavis

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Actavis product portfolio

7.2.3 Strategic Moves

7.2.4 SCOT Analysis

7.3 Pfizer

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pfizer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SCOT Analysis

7.4 GlaxoSmithKline

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 GlaxoSmithKline Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SCOT Analysis

7.5 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Salix Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SCOT Analysis

7.6 AstraZenenca

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Astrazeneca Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SCOT Analysis

