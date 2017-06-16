Load Haul And Dump (LHD) Trucks Market Estimated To Reach US$ 7.83 Bn By 2025: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Load Haul and Dump (LHD) Trucks Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2024, The global market for LHD trucks was valued at US$ 4.06 Bn in 2015 which is expected to reach US$ 7.83 Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period.

Muck extraction is among the most crucial tasks in the overall underground mining process. Load, Haul and Dump trucks or LHDs are designed to operate in extreme conditions and are highly rugged, efficient and maneuverable. LHDs are available in range of a hauling capacity. Similar to most of the underground mining equipment, the structure of LHD is divided into two parts for better weight distribution during operation. Its construction with small height and width and long length helps providing improved maneuverability to LHD in narrow tunnels. The market for LHDs is expected to witness considerable growth through the forecast period with increase in number hard rock mines in Asia Pacific and Africa. In addition, continuous advancement in design of LHDs to reduce weight and size is also expected to increase the demand for LHD trucks.

LHD is available with a diesel internal combustion engine that supplies power to all of its functions. Depending upon application, the engines can either be water cooled, oil cool or air cooled. Diesel LHD segments accounted for the largest revenue share volume share compared to electric LHDs. However, electric LHDs are expected to witness fastest growth with increasing replacement of diesel engine LHDs with electric LHDs to reduce pollutants in mine.

Electric LHD come with electric motor with capacity up to 150HP with common operating voltage of 380V to 550V. On board batteries or flexible power lines provide the power to electric drives.

Electric LHDs are not yet a universal solution to all underground mining systems. It was found that while electric LHDs can offer lower operating costs and do contribute many qualitative benefits, they also have a range of drawbacks, primarily due to their trailing cables. However, with a suitable mine design, electric load haul dump units are a viable option and could result into zero-emission.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for LHD trucks followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific expected to maintain its domination position through the forecast period 2017 – 2022 with increasing underground mining activities in China, India, Japan and other countries in the region.

