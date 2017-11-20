Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast 2015 To 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Micro Irrigation Systems Market (Traditional Sprinklers, Center Pivot, Linear Move and Drip Irrigation) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the micro irrigation systems market is majorly driven by the growing need for more productive agricultural practices resulting into higher adoption. The micro irrigation systems offer high water efficiency which helps reducing water wastage and gain better yields. Additionally, the market is fueled by various government initiatives by nations worldwide for larger adoption of micro irrigation systems. However, the market is strongly hampered by low awareness among people towards water conservation.

The global market for micro irrigation systems, as of 2014, is dominated by the sprinkler irrigation systems segment accounting for more than seventy percent of the total market revenue. The sprinkler irrigation systems segment comprises traditional sprinklers (impact sprinklers), center pivot and linear move sprinkler systems. Among the segment, traditional sprinkler irrigation is the most convenient irrigation method with fairly high water efficiency. These systems are suitable for using in various applications such as agriculture farms, gardens, sports grounds and others. Traditional sprinklers can be also be used in applications with smaller areas. Other sprinkler systems considered are center pivot and linear move systems. These systems are predominant in North America due to the ongoing trend of mechanized irrigation systems in the region.

On the basis of application, the micro irrigation systems market is dominated by the agriculture segment accounting for more than fifty percent of the total market revenue. Agriculture is the most prominent application of irrigation systems which makes micro irrigation penetration strong in it. Additionally, the demand for micro irrigation systems in agriculture is supported by the rising population and food requirement worldwide. People are turning towards modern farming practices such as multiple cropping and mechanized irrigation to achieve higher yields. Hence, the agriculture segment is expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.

The micro irrigation systems market is highly consolidated in nature with few major companies accounting for more than fifty percent of the total market revenue. However, very few companies operate across all types of the micro irrigation systems viz. traditional sprinklers, center pivot, linear move and drip irrigation. Netafim Ltd. and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. are among the leading companies in traditional sprinklers and drip irrigation systems segments. Further, Valmont Industries, Inc. and Lindsay Corporation are major companies manufacturing center pivot and linear move sprinkler irrigation systems.

