Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Analysis, Forecast To 2025

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market – (Drug Type – Obeticholic Acid, Aramchol, Saroglitazar and Elafibranors): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 729.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 20,676.0 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 46.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-market

Market Insights

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is the progressive form of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), wherein excessive fat deposition causes inflammation and damage to the liver, eventually leading to cirrhosis and increasing risk of liver failure and hepatocellular carcinoma in some cases. NASH affects around 2-5% of Americans and is considered to be one of the foremost causes of liver transplantation. Currently management of NASH includes lifestyle changes such as healthy diet, weight reduction and physical activity. Despite of growing treatment need there are no approved therapeutic for NASH. Some drugs are prescribed off-label such as Metformin which is used in type-2 diabetes and NASH. However, NASH therapeutics exhibit a lucrative pipeline with more than 20 drug candidates undergoing Phase II clinical trials. The most promising drug anticipated to enter the NASH market in the near future is Elafibranor (Genfit) and Obeticholic Acid (Intercept) which are undergoing phase III trials. Many pharma giants Allergan, Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk and Bristol-Myers Squibb are developing drugs for NASH which further boost the NASH market during the future period.

North America held the largest share in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market. In U.S. more than 25% of the population is affected by NAFLD as mentioned by the America Liver Foundation. Moreover, the rate of obesity is increasing rapidly in the children and adult in the U.S. which is a primary risk factor for NASH. Furthermore, aggressive research and clinical trials in the region would further boost the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market. According to the British Liver Trust, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is considered to be the most common liver problem in the Western world, affecting 20-30% of the population. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing NASH market due to alarming increase in the obesity rates in the region due to rising lifestyle changes. Moreover, the increasing number of research & development and supportive regulations are favouring the growth of non-alcohol steatohepatitis market.

Market Competition Assessment:

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market has major pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk, and Bristol-Myers Squibb developing drugs for NASH or its consequences, with Allergan the latest to enter the space. Allergan acquired Tobira Therapeutics Inc. and Akarna Therapeutics Ltd. in the second half of 2016. These acquisitions provide Allergan a readymade pipeline for the potentially lucrative NASH market.

Key Market Movements:

– Lucrative pipeline for NASH market with more than 20 molecules undergoing clinical trials would boost the demand for NASH market.

– Alarming rise in the diabetes and obesity prevalence would act as a driving factor for the growth of the NASH market.

Latest Report

https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/cryoablation-devices-market

https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/aircraft-evacuation-equipment-market

http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/air-management-systems-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/