Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand

We feel so much better about shopping at Nordstrom now!Nordstrom has announced plans to stop carrying Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand in its retail stores.While Ivanka’s brand was listed on Nordstrom’s Brands List on Wednesday, it has been removed as of Thursday.As of this morning, the Ivanka Trump label is also no longer listed on the list of brands Nordstrom carries. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season”.A movement began in October to boycott companies doing business with Trump’s family, after a leaked tape of the eventual president making lewd comments about women was published, Business Insider reported, but it is not clear if the boycott led to the changes on the Nordstrom website. But Coulter has been keeping track of the number of Ivanka Trump items the 116-year-old Seattle-based retailer is selling on its site, and the merchandise has been on a decline: From December 2 to December 27th, the number dropped from 71 products to 48.In response, Alan Garten, the Trump Organization’s chief legal officer, told ProPublica late in the day that Ivanka Trump has signed all necessary paperwork to resign from her companies and that the filings are in the process of being updated with various states or are being sent.”We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not”, the Nordstrom account tweeted.