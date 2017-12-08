Oral Thin Film Drugs Market 2017 to 2025 – Industry, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

Oral Thin Film Drugs Market – (Product Type – Oral Thin Film: Sublingual Film, Fully Dissolving Buccal Film); (Type of Indication – Migraine, Schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Nausea & Vomiting, Opioid Dependence and Others): Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025, the market is expected expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report here: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/oral-thin-film-drugs-market

Market Insights

Oral thin films are thin, flexible films of drug delivery that dissolve in the oral mucosa resulting in the rapid onset of action and improved bioavailability for drugs. The oral thin film are mostly used for the geriatric, pediatric and bedridden patient who are unable to intake the solid form of the drug. The pharmaceutical companies are carrying out tremendous R&D to switch their existing drugs in the fast dissolving oral thin films drugs. As per statistics, 4 out of 5 patients prefer orally disintegrating dosage forms over conventional solid oral dosages forms. Moreover, the application of oral thin films are not limited to buccal systems, but also expands in the applications of gastroretentive and sublingual delivery systems. In terms of indication the oral thin film drugs market is segmented as migraine, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, nausea & vomiting, opioid dependence and others. The pharmaceutical industry is focusing its interest in shortening drug development timelines and efficient drug delivery platforms. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for efficient drug delivery technique as well as convenience in the transportation of the drug which has fuelled the oral thin film drugs market in the recent past. Based on the type of products, the oral thin film drugs market is segmented into sublingual film and fully dissolving buccal film. The sublingual film held the largest share in the oral thin film drugs market due to the ease of consumption and its effectiveness as it provides rapid dissolution of the drug without the intake of water and rapid onset of action when delivered orally.

Browse the complete report at: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/oral-thin-film-drugs-market

Geographically, North America was observed as the largest regional segment in the oral thin film drugs market. U.S. led the North America oral thin film drugs market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share due to advanced technologies used in the pharmaceutical research and development for the discovery of novel drug delivery technique. Moreover, rising demand for efficient drug delivery route and its acceptability in the region would further drive the oral thin film drug market in the future. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period due to favorable regulation, growing awareness among the masses and introduction of novel products leading to the growth of healthcare infrastructure which would boost the demand for oral thin film drugs in the region.

Market Competition Assessment:

The oral thin film drugs market currently have comprises number of players operating in the market such as Monosol Rx, Tesa Labtec GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Solvay, Allergan plc, IntelGenx and others currently operating in the market.

Key Market Movements:

• The pharmaceutical industry is focusing its interest in shortening drug development timelines and efficient drug delivery platforms.

• Thin film oral drugs make is it easy to swallow drugs without water, especially for pediatric, geriatric and neurodegenerative patients, where conventional drug delivery is difficult.

• Aggressive research and development has resulted in the strong pipeline of the oral thin film drugs which would drive the market during the forecast period.

Download Free Request Sample: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/110764

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Oral Thin Film Drugs Portraiture

2.2 Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, by Product Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, by Indication Type, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Analysis

3.1 Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Mergers, Acquisition and Business Strategies

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5 Competitive Analysis: Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 MONOSOL RX

7.2 TESA LABTEC GMBH

7.3 PFIZER, INC

7.4 NOVARTIS AG

7.5 WOLTERS KLUWER

7.6 SOLVAY

7.7 ALLERGAN PLC

7.8 SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO. LTD

7.9 INTELGENX CORP

7.10 TRANSITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Latest Reports:

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/peripheral-vascular-stents-market-report

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/ent-devices-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-pcos-therapeutics-market

About – Acute Market Reports:

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us:

Name: Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: http://www.acutemarketreports.com