Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Growth, and Competitive Analysis, Industry Forecasts 2025 BY Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Oxygen Concentrators Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global oxygen concentrators market was valued at US$ 1,045.6 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,869.5 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 10.97 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

According to the World Bank study report the rise in air pollution and particulate matter such as sulfur dioxide, ozone, 2.5micron particulate matter, sand etc., due to rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in the surge of chronic pulmonary diseases. As per the World Health Organization report in 2015 approximately 3 million people died due to chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases which represents 5% of all the deaths globally.

Browse the full report Oxygen Concentrators Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/oxygen-concentrators-market

Presently portable oxygen concentrator holds the largest market share due to key drivers such as increasing public health awareness, inherent features of oxygen concentrators such as lightweight, robustness, easy installation to main air ventilation supply etc. Additionally portable oxygen concentrators finds huge application in places such as airports, shopping malls, commercial airlines, and offices. Fixed oxygen concentrators will grow rapidly as it grants quick access to the oxygen concentrators as the auxiliaries are prefabricated so handling is easy and is of prime importance in elderly healthcare centers at night when the elderly patients with pulmonary complications are sleeping.

Homecare enjoys domination owing to increasing number of households addicted to smoking results in the demand for fresh air enriched in oxygen, promotes early patient recovery due to comfort and provides reinforcement care from the patient’s family and caregivers. Long term rehabilitation and nursing will record a steady growth on account of increasing high patient volume in these centers over the past decade, rise in geriatric population suffering with chronic pulmonary diseases requiring long term medical intervention.

The oxygen concentrators market is made of chief players such as AirSep Corporation, Covidien Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen, Inc., Inova Labs, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Philips Healthcare, Teijin Ltd and Teleflex Incorporated.

Browse the full report Oxygen Concentrators Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/oxygen-concentrators-market

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic pulmonary diseases such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis and emphysema

Increasing public health awareness and disposable incomes in the developing nations to drive oxygen concentrators market growth

Supportive regulatory environment for oxygen concentrators products

Technological advancement in the components of oxygen concentrators will propel market penetration for oxygen concentrators in the developing regions

“Industrial processes may use much higher pressures and flows than medical units. To meet that need, another process, called vacuum swing adsorption (VSA), has been developed by Air Products. This process uses a single low pressure blower and a valve that reverses the flow through the blower so that the regeneration phase occurs under a vacuum. Generators using this process are being marketed to the aquaculture industry. Industrial oxygen concentrators are often available in a much wider range of capacities than medical concentrators.”–Wiki

Latest Report

http://www.newstalk.info/citric-acid-market-growth-share-opportunities-competitive-analysis-industry-forecasts-2025-credence-research/

http://www.prcosmos.com/2017/12/19/air-management-systems-market-share-trends-growth-analysis-industry-forecast-2025-credence-research/

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/