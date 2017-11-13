Packaging Industry Business Confidence Market 2017 to 2024 – Growth, Trends and Forecast by Acute Market Reports

Highest percentage of packaging industry executives, 49%, consider current economic conditions to be stable across the globe, while 39% of executives identify economic conditions to be either favorable or very favorable. Rising investment in housing and construction, escalating urbanization, development of retail chains, and a rapid increase in the healthcare and cosmetics sectors are driving packaging demand in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia.

Highest percentage of respondents highlights the current global economic conditions as stable during H2 2017. In total, 57% of packaging industry executives indicates favorable or very favorable economic conditions in North America over the next six months.

The economic environment in Asia is expected to be higher in H2 2017 compared to H1 2017.

Respondents who operate in North America and Asia-Pacific have a more favorable opinion about their region in H2 2017.

Asia is expected to record the highest average score for favorable economy in H2 2017.

Rising investment in housing and construction, escalating urbanization, development of retail chains and rapid increase in healthcare and cosmetics sectors, are driving the stable economic environment for the packaging industry, and customer confidence levels will remain positive during H2 2017 (September 2017-February 2018) as compare to H1 2017 (February 2017-July 2017). Survey results reveal that executives who operate in North America project a more favorable opinion about the economic prospects in the region for H2 2017.

The report “Packaging Industry Business Confidence Report H2 2017”, examines executives opinion about the business environment during H2 2017 (Sep 2017-Feb 2018). It also highlights existing economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth outlook, spending patterns, and key priorities. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region.

Scope In total, 57% of packaging industry executives indicate favorable or very favorable economic conditions in North America in H2 2017 as compare to H1 2017

More than, two-third of industry executives are optimistic or very optimistic over the industry and the companys growth during the next six months

Overall, 37% of respondents operating in Europe do not expect any change in supplier prices of transit packaging over the next six months

Political changes in country/countries of operation will pose challenges for packaging organizations over the next

Over three-quarters of executives operating in North America and Asia-Pacific indicate customer retention as the top priority in H2 2017 as compare to H1 2017.

Organizations will be supported in business expansion decisions by providing information about projected change in sales performance and supplier prices in H2 2017 as compare to H1 2017

Helps to improve operational efficiency of the organization by knowing about key priorities and the main concerns of packaging industry executives in H2 2017 as compare to H1 2017

Helps to alter investment allocation by understanding key focus areas highlighted by survey respondents during H2 2017.