Renewable Chemicals Manufacturing Market Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast To 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Renewable Chemicals Manufacturing, technology market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12.71% during 2015-2022. The global Renewable Chemicals Manufacturing technology market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, product type, application and geography. The report on global renewable chemicals manufacturing technology market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

There are many factors leading to the growth of the market such as rising demand of the products that are eco-friendly in nature. The products are available in quite large amount and that too at a low cost. This factor is one of the major reasons for the high acceptance of the product across various regions. Also there are many government and non-government agencies working for the research and development in the field. This is leading to various technological innovations and advancements in the field as a result better renewable products are entering into the market. Also, an increase in the popularity of platforms and biopolymers can be seen. Along with these there are many opportunities which can make the future market of the renewable chemicals even more promising such as improving yield due to chemical conversions and also the collaboration with various universities are expected to be a promising step for the market growth.

Some of the features acting as the restraint for the market are various production and cost issues and trade off with vital resources is also hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the companies of the industries are BASF SE, Braskem, BiomethanolChemie Nederland B.V., Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. etc.

Scope of the report

1. Global Renewable chemicals market by raw materials 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Corn

1.2. Sugarcane

1.3. Sugar Beet

1.4. Wheat

1.5. Cassava

1.6. Vegetable Oils

1.7. Coconut, Palm Oil, and Palm Kernel Oil

1.8. Castor Oil

2. Global Renewable chemicals market by product type 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Bio-Based Chemicals

2.1.1. Alcohols

2.1.2. Organic acids

2.1.3. Ketones

2.1.4. Others

2.2. Platform chemicals

2.2.1. 4-Diacids

2.2.2. 2, 5- Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

2.2.4. 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

2.2.5. Aspartic Acid

2.2.6. Levulinic Acid

2.2.7. Itaconic Acid

2.2.8. Glucaric Acid

2.2.9. Glutamic Acid

2.3. Biopolymers

2.3.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

2.3.2. Starch Blends

2.3.3. Regenerated Cellulose

2.3.4. PBS

2.3.5. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

2.3.6. Bio-Pet

2.3.7. Bio-Pe

2.3.8. Polyvinyl Acetate

2.3.9. Polyamino Acids

2.3.10. Polyglycolic Acid

2.3.11. Polyacrylamide

3. Global Renewable chemicals market by application 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Transportation

3.2. Beverage bottling and food packaging

3.3. Bio-medical

3.4. Health & Hygiene

3.5. Recreation

3.6. Housing

3.7. Environment

3.8. Textiles

3.9. Agriculture

3.10. Fertilizers

3.11. Industrial

4. Global renewable chemical manufacturing market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

5. Company profiles

5.1. ArkenolInc, Group

5.2. BASF SE

5.3. Bioamber Inc.

5.4. Biome Technologies PLC

5.5. BiomethanolChemie Nederland B.V.

5.6. Braskem

5.7. Cargill Incorporated

5.8. Chevron Corporation

5.9. Cobalt Technologies Inc.

5.10. CorbionNv (Purac)

5.11. Degussa Evonik

5.12. Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

5.13. Genomatica Inc.

5.14. Metabolix Inc.

5.15. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

5.16. Myriant Corporation

5.17. Natureworks LLC

5.18. Novozymes

5.19. PureVision Technology Inc

5.20. Reverdia

