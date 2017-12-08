Smart Wallets Market 2017 to 2025 – Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

Smart Wallets Market (By Material Type– Metallic and Non-metallic; By Sales Channel: Online and Retail Stores) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the global smart wallets market was valued at US$ 194.7 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

Smart wallets have gained immense popularity in the recent years on account of increasing technological advancements coupled with rising adoption of various connected products. Numerous early adopters across the world have switched from their traditional wallets to smart wallets for carrying payment cards and cash. One of the most important feature compelling the use of smart wallets has been the ability to effectively track and locate a lost or stolen wallet. In addition, bi-directional connectivity between smartphones and wallets has enabled users to secure both of their prized possessions simultaneously. Leading manufacturers of smart wallets have been engaged in incorporating several features such as power banks, pen drives, built-in camera and other essential tools, among others. Thereby smart wallets offer additional utility to the users in comparison to traditional wallets.

In the recent years, there has been a rising demand for minimalist wallets which can store essential cards and limited money notes in a small and compact enclosure. Major manufacturers of smart wallets have been increasingly focusing on designing such compact wallets with advanced features. In addition, companies have been investing heavily towards design and development of wallets made from both metallic and non-metallic materials which can offer robustness along with elegance. Thereby, smart wallets are expected to gain popularity on account of both visual and technological aspects.

Competitive Insights:

The global smart wallets market is fairly niche with most of the prominent providers being start-ups. The companies which are specifically manufacturing smart wallets have been focusing on enhancing product design and features to gain higher popularity for their products. Large manufacturers of traditional wallets are yet to completely embrace technological advancements and incorporate such features into their existing products. Some of the key players in smart wallets market include Ekster Wallets BV, Wocket (NXT-ID, Inc.), Cashew (Revol, Inc.), Walli Wearables, Woolet.co, Volterman and Voyager Smart (Cuir Ally).

Key Trends:

• Growing popularity of smart minimalist wallets with enhanced product design and features

• Increasing number of niche smart wallet manufacturers offering diversified products

• Manufacturing of wallets with military grade materials to ensure optimum water resistance and enhanced tensile strength

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Smart Wallets Market

2.2 Global Smart Wallets Market, By Material Type

2.3 Global Smart Wallets Market, By Sales Channel

2.4 Global Smart Wallets Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Smart Wallets Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Ekster Wallets BV

10.2 Wocket (NXT-ID, Inc.)

10.3 Cashew (Revol, Inc.)

10.4 Walli Wearables

10.5 Woolet.co

10.6 Volterman

10.7 Voyager Smart (Cuir Ally)

