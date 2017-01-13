Trump says pharmaceutical companies “getting away with murder”

President-elect Donald Trump’s fiery stance on drug prices is putting pressure on pharmaceutical companies that may be created to bring their support for his planned overhaul of the nation’s health-care system.Mr. Trump took issues with drug companies for shifting production overseas, drug prices and tax inversions.Since passage of the ACA, the drug industry has seen enormous profits. “Pharma. Pharma has a lot of lobbies, a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power”.Speaking to members of the press for the first time since swinging to victory in hotly contested election battle in November, Mr Trump said: “We have to get our drug industry coming back”. Trump has said he will implement a procedure that he speculates will save billions, although specifics have been lacking.”The biggest impact on markets out of Trump news conference was on Biotech firms”, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in emailed comments.”The plan will be to repeal and replace Obamacare”. Allergan (AGN) and Valeant (VRX) have also been criticised for raising drug prices.Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb and other pharmaceutical companies all saw an immediate reaction to the incoming president’s comments. The pressure has sent pharma stocks in tizzy. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index jumped 8.9 percent on the Wednesday following Election Day.Speaking yesterday, Trump accused pharmaceutical companies of “getting away with murder” over the high costs of drugs in the USA and their use of overseas locations for drug production, according to Bloomberg.In his remarks, Trump seemed to again suggest that Medicare should be able to directly negotiate the prices it pays for drugs, the kind of reform that sounded more in line with proposals from Sen. “I think the pharma industry is saving lives”.The criticism related to the foreign production and supply chain operations of some of the largest companies in the world.He told reporters these companies were, “getting away with murder“, over what they charge the government for certain drugs promising this would change when he takes office, according to Reuters. During the press conference on Wednesday, Trump mentioned Lockheed Martin, Ford, and United Technologies amongst the companies whose business practices are harmful to the USA economic interests, mainly, in the form of consumer goods being produced overseas and subsequently imported into the US.