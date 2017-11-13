UK Travel Insurance Market 2017 to 2024 – Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast By Acute Market Reports

In 2016, the UK travel insurance market experienced a decrease of 18% in the number of policies being written, which resulted in GWP dropping 9%. Profitability within the market has remained low despite a slight increase in travel insurance premiums, as the number of UK residents visiting abroad without travel insurance increases. With the overwhelming majority of visits abroad by UK residents being to Europe and the number of visits to this region increasing in 2016, the downturn in policy uptake by UK travelers could be explained by reliance upon the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) system.
Cost of claims for travel insurers increased in 2016 to £368.5m, despite the total number of claims falling almost 3% according to Association of British Insurers (ABI) data. Medical expenses remain the largest cost to travel insurers, with the cost of cancellations also increasing by 2%. The increased costs are partly due to the continued volatility in the value of the pound in the foreign exchange markets, combined with inflation in the cost of medical treatments.
The travel insurance industry must ensure accurate pricing of premiums in the future years. With profitability limited, the providers must be certain policies are accurately priced and account for the volatility of currencies – an issue that has increased in significance since the UK’s vote to leave the EU – in order to remain profitable.
The application of new technologies will allow for significant developments within the travel insurance market. Continued developments are set to allow for the cost of medical expense-related claims to decrease. Technological advances will enable preemptive medical treatment to occur before a traveler becomes seriously ill, reducing the costs associated with medical claims for insurers.
- The travel insurance market may potentially benefit as a result of the UK leaving the EU.
- Marginalized consumers require more guidance in order to access the market.
- The UK travel insurance market is set to be worth £702m in 2021.
