Web Content Filtering Market Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast To 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Web Content Filtering Market (Business Organizations, Schools and Institutions, Government and Federal Agencies, and Other End-users (Personal Laptops, Mobile Phones) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the web content filtering market is witnessing healthy growth on account of the growing demand from business organizations, federal agencies, schools, and institutions.

While the proliferation of the Internet has introduced several benefits for both individuals and businesses, it has also brought fair number of challenges and threats along with it. The growing penetration of the Internet has increased perils posed by malware, spam, spoofing, phishing, spyware, unauthorized data breaches, and identity thefts among others. As a result, cyber security solutions including web content filters have been witnessing considerable growth in demand among corporate users. The prevailing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) at workplace and vulnerability to security perils and cyber attacks are driving deployment of end-point content filters.

On the other hand, business organizations face daunting challenge to manage the Internet usage and maintain employee productivity at workplace. The access to video on demand (VOD) websites such as iTunes, YouTube, Hulu, and Vudu among others is expected to result in higher data consumption, putting strain on the Internet connection. When employees have unlimited access to such luring content on the Internet, the dedicated network capacity becomes consumed by non-business related work.

In addition, escalating penetration of social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter coupled with the proliferation of Web 2.0 applications have made it rather simple for cyber criminals to get easy access to business servers, connected endpoints, and thereby spread malware and malicious content over enterprise networks. Web content filters allow business organizations to keep track of the websites accessed, highlighting need for investigation in case of personal browsing and increased web traffic. Thus, growing need for the optimum use of the dedicated network bandwidth has fuelled adoption of web content filtering solutions across corporate users.

Some of the leading and promising players in the web content filtering market include Websense, Inc. (the U.S.), Blue Coat, Inc. (the U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (Intel) (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (the U.S.), Symantec Corporation (the U.S.), and Trend Micro (Japan), ContentKeeper Technologies (Australia), Barracuda Networks, Inc (the U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (the U.S.), Bloxx, Ltd. (the U.K.), Zscaler, Inc. (the U.S.), and Kaspersky Lab (Russia).

