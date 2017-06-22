Worldwide Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 By Acute Market Reports

In this report, the United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina

Siemens Healthineers

bioMerieux

Novartis

Bio-Rad Laboratories

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Target Amplification Systems

Probe Amplification Systems

Signal Amplification

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing for each application, including

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

1 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing

1.2 Classification of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Target Amplification Systems

1.2.4 Probe Amplification Systems

1.2.5 Signal Amplification

1.3 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Infectious Diseases

1.3.3 Cancer

1.3.4 Personalized Medicine

1.3.5 Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

1.4 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Becton

6.2.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Becton Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Dickinson and Company

6.3.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Dickinson and Company Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Beckman Coulter

6.4.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Beckman Coulter Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Abbott Laboratories

7 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

