Apple selects Bengaluru to set up its manufacturing base in India

India-made iPhones will let Apple price the phones more competitively, making them affordable for more Indians.Interesting day Apple is having after popping beyond even the biggest bulls imagination yesterday.Earlier in December 2016, a national daily reported that Bengaluru was finalised as the assembling location by Apple Inc. but neither the company nor the state government confirmed the news. Most probably, the production will commence from the month of June.”Apple’s intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster cutting edge technology eco system and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally”, said a press note released about Apple’s initial manufacturing operations near Bengaluru.While the discussions were on, it was said that the ministers and officials of Karnataka state had held talks with several Apple executives and people linked to it, including Priya Balasubramaniam, VP – iPhone operations, Dheeraj Chugh, director – iPhone operations, and Ali Khanafer, senior manager – government affairs (India and Middle East). Taiwanese company Wistron, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of Apple, will make the iPhones out of its facility in the city’s industrial hub of Peenya.The facility will provide support and guidance on Swift, Apple’s powerful and intuitive programming language created to build apps for iOS, Mac, Apple TV and Apple watch. We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we’ve had with government about further expanding our local operations.During his India visit in May past year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “With the opening of this new facility in Bengaluru, we’re giving developers access to tools which will help them create innovative apps for customers around the world”.