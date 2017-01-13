Big-hitting McIlroy one shot off the pace at SA Open

Using a varied selection of tools, McIlroy began his 2017 professional season Thursday with a solid 5-under par round of 67 in the first round of the BMW SA Open near Johannesburg.”I’m pleased with 67 but I feel if conditions are like that for the rest of the week I can definitely go lower‚” he said. I felt I gave myself a few chances on my first nine. could have been six- or seven-under.”I was one shot out of the play-off in 2008″.”Luckily I didn’t have to do too much with the putter”. I only hit four fairways and two of those were on 16 and 18.Fisher and Horne both mixed seven birdies with one bogey to take the lead into the second round on Friday.He followed that up with a further birdie at the 1st – his 10th hole – but then didn’t make another birdie.”I found something that worked on my front nine and hit some great shots and my putting went very well”.”It was a bit scrappy in places around the last few holes but five-under-par is a good way to start this tournament”.”I really struggled with the driver today and I think if I’m going to be in contention on the weekend, I am going to have to sort out my game off the tee box”, he added.The 37-year-old has been through some tough times in Europe over the last year and has decided to make a change to his line-up at address.”I prepared for a week for this event but last year was a long year”.”This is the first time I have been here in a while and it seems like there’s a lot of excitement around the tournament”.The Northern Irishman is the standout player in Johannesburg this week, making an earlier-than-usual start to his golfing year as a favour to Ernie Els, the South African great and the host of the SA Open.”I started off with a solid round of pars and had a nice run of birdies on the back nine”, he said.Thomas Aiken was already in the clubhouse on five under having birdied his last five holes, and his fellow South Africans Dean Burmester and Jbe Kruger, who picked up five shots in six holes after the turn, made it a five-way tie for third.One of the biggest surprises of the day was veteran Nick Faldo’s round on a rare appearance on the Tour.