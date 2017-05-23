EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Mechanical Protection Gloves Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017-Acute Market Reports

In this report, the EMEA Mechanical Protection Gloves market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Mechanical Protection Gloves for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Mechanical Protection Gloves market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Mechanical Protection Gloves sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Ansell

COMASEC

LEBON

Mapa Professional

Miqsa Star Industries

Rostaing

SAFETY EXPERTS

Showa

Sialko Pak Sports

Ejendals

HexArmor

MCR Safety

Sumirubber Malaysia

UVEX

COFRA

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic Gloves

Rubber Gloves

Leather Gloves

Fabric Gloves

Latex Gloves

Foam Gloves

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mechanical Protection Gloves for each application, including

Construction

Energy

Manufacturing

Raw Materials Processing

Food

Agriculture

Logistics

Other

