New Bike And Adversary Mode Added To GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online will have even more content to close out its Holiday update.Rockstar is kicking off 2017 “in style” by adding a new Adversary Mode and motorcycle to Grand Theft Auto Online, alongside another bonus GTA$ and RP event this week, as well as various New Year in-game discounts on Vehicle Exports, grenade launchers, warehouse renovations and loads more. With that, Grand Theft Auto has evolved and improved to satisfy the gamers. Stunt Races are races in GTA Online that feature ramps, loops, wall rides, dynamic objects, and more that players have to contend with in addition to competing with other players. Rockstar is also including a new motorcycle, the Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom, to celebrate the new adversary mode Vehicle Vendetta.”Treading the fine line between old-school, no-frills engineering and over-priced hipster-bait, Pegassi’s FCR is every bike to every man”, folks at Benny’s helpfully stated. “Beast” will automatically turn you into a Rhino tank, while “Flipped” will reverse the enemy team’s steering controls.This power-up will destroy the enemies using three bombs.Rockets: Fire away at maniac drivers about to attack you. Repair fixes vehicles and brings them back to max health.The Jammed power-up will let them the cars of their enemies to accelerate.As for Zoned, this power-up comes in handy when there is a need to slow down the pace of any player.Random: Check out your luck and collect any power-up except Detonator. The Vehicle Vendetta will be rewarding players with double amount of GTA Cash and RP until the 16 of January 2017.Beginning on January 3, Rockstar will be giving discounts to various items that players can take advantage of until January 16. In order to join the Premium Race, players have to hit the yellow blip at Legion Square, or can enter via the Quick Job App on their in-game phone. Additionally, snow will stop falling after today, so now is your last chance to pick up snowballs and chuck them at other players. Tag relevant pics with #FESTIVESURPRISE2016 on Social Club by 11:59 PM ET for your chance to win GTA$1,000,000. Today’s also the final day to submit your entry for the #FESTIVESURPRISE 2016 Snapmatic Contest.