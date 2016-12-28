Apple Reportedly Pulls Nokia-Owned Withings Products From Its Stores

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Maynard Um, who follows both companies, said the lawsuits were negative for Apple and Nokia due to litigation costs and uncertainty over the outcome. This week, both sides have taken legal action – with Nokia accusing Apple of violating some technology patents and Apple complaining of being overcharged – suggesting a new deal will be hard to agree. Apple has snapped back stating that Nokia already possesses license agreements to its patents for fair and reasonable terms.Following Nokia’s impasse with Apple over patents that saw the former file 40 lawsuits against the latter in 11 countries, the iPhone-maker has started pulling all Withings products from its online and offline stores.Just one day after an initial announcement indicating it had filed suit against smartphone-maker Apple in the USA and Germany, Nokia last week said it expanded the litigation across a total of 11 countries.Nokia’s patents cover technology that reduces the need for hardware components in a phone, conserves battery life, increases radio reception, helps in recovering lost phones and enables voice recognition, among other features. Nokia bought Withings, which makes Wi-Fi scales and other digital health and fitness gear. It mentioned that Nokia was trying to “extract and extort exorbitant revenues unfairly and anti-competitively from Apple and other innovative suppliers of cell phones”, by colluding with Acacia Research Corporation and Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.A Google search finds a listing on Apple’s web store for both a bathroom scale and smart thermometer made by Withings, but clicking on the link leads to an error message on Apple’s site.Nokia had to take the decision since Apple has continuously refused to license its patents.Patent-makers such as Nokia can now use a U.S. supreme court ruling almost 10 years ago, which said that patent owners had to stop selling their devices if the patent was violated, to their advantage.The “Withings” brand is a line of healthcare products available from its online stores. Earlier in 2011, the two settled a long-running patent suit over smartphone technology through a licence agreement where Apple agreed to a one-time payment to Nokia, as well as future royalties.